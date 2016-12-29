Mustaqbal Politburo Defends Hariri's 'National Role', Slams 'Voices of Discord'

Al-Mustaqbal Movement's political bureau has noted that there is “no place for the voices of discord” during the new political stage in the country.

In a statement issued after a periodic meeting held at the Center House under politburo deputy head Bassem al-Sabaa, the bureau “reiterated its confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister (Saad) Hariri and the national role he is playing to protect Lebanon.”

It described attacks targeting Hariri's role as “nothing but screams from impotent parties.”

“PM Hariri has succeeded in taking the country into a new phase of national accord that has no place for the voices of discord, but rather for the voices of reason that seek national unity and common denominators,” the politburo added.