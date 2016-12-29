Fresh Tensions in Ain el-Hilweh after Fatah Member Killed

Fresh tensions were on Thursday engulfing the restive Palestinian refugee camp of Ain el-Hilweh after a member of the mainstream Fatah Movement was shot dead, state-run National News Agency reported.

“The Fatah Movement went on alert at the Ain el-Hilweh camp after the assassination of Ibrahim Mansour, amid a state of anticipation and cautious calm,” NNA said.

A masked gunman gunned down Mansour with a handgun at the intersection of the camp's vegetable market, the agency reported earlier on Thursday.

A ceasefire had been reached last Thursday at the camp after several days of deadly clashes between Fatah and hardline Islamist groups.

The violence was sparked by the assassination of Islamist militant Samer Hmeid. Fatah members were accused of carrying out the attack.