Hariri: Govt. to Tackle Oil Decrees Wednesday, Aoun's Saudi Trip Boosts Tourism

Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced Friday that the executive decrees necessary for oil and gas exploration will be on the agenda of a cabinet session that will be held Wednesday, as he noted that President Michel Aoun's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia will “greatly contribute to the return of tourists to Lebanon.”

“From now on, it is prohibited to return to the political rift, seeing as it turns out that the political rift is only useful to garner a few electoral votes,” Hariri told a delegation from the country's Economic Committees and private sector.

“The presence of a country advancing economically is beneficial for everyone, and even the democratic and political game will become better and the political rhetoric will differ drastically,” the premier added.

“All political parties must ease their rhetoric to preserve this atmosphere,” he urged.

Hariri added: “We have a cabinet session on Wednesday and the executive decrees of the oil sector will be on its agenda.”