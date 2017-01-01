Hariri in 'Direct Contact' with Turkey over Lebanese Wounded in Istanbul

Prime Minister Saad Hariri was on Sunday following up on the details of the armed attack that targeted an Istanbul nightclub and caused many casualties, including Lebanese citizens, his office said in a statement.

“I am in direct contact with the Turkish officials to follow up on the details of this crime and on the situations of the Lebanese citizens who were present at the place targeted by the attack,” Hariri said.

He added: “The competent authorities have been told to take all measures to ensure the safety of the wounded and their safe return.”

“This is a new episode of the episodes of terror sweeping states and societies, and all international efforts must unite to combat this scourge and eradicate it from its roots,” Hariri said.

He concluded: “The Lebanese government renews its solidarity with the Turkish people and leadership, and expresses its deep sympathy to the families of the victims of all nationalities, especially the Lebanese who were targeted in this terrorist attack.”

At least two Lebanese citizens were killed and seven others were injured in the attack while a young Lebanese woman, Rita al-Chami, was reported as missing.

Thirty-nine people, including many foreigners, were killed when a gunman went on a rampage at the Reina club, one of Istanbul's most exclusive nightspots, where revelers were celebrating the New Year.