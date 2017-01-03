Fugitive Suspected of IS Links Held in Tripoli as Arms Seized

Fugitive Suspected of IS Links Held in Tripoli as Arms Seizedإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
A General Security force on Tuesday arrested the fugitive A. D. in Tripoli's al-Zahriyeh neighborhood on suspicion of belonging and communicating with the jihadist Islamic State group, LBCI television reported.
A large army unit meanwhile raided a depot in Tripoli's al-Qobbeh district where it seized a quantity of weapons from a parked pickup truck, LBCI said.
State-run National News Agency said an army force raided the rooftop of a house in al-Qobbeh, seizing an RPG-7 rocket launcher.
Earlier in the day, the army's Intelligence Directorate referred to the judiciary an 11-member terrorist cell that was recently arrested in Tripoli and had ties to fugitive al-Nusra Front militant Shadi al-Mawlawi, the army said in a statement.
Mawlawi, who is believed to be hiding in the Ain el-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, had ordered the cell to “send bomb-laden cars to Beirut's suburbs and assassinate civilians and incumbent and retired army officers,” the army statement said.
“Based on the confessions of the members of the aforementioned cell, several locations were raided in the city of Tripoli and a large quantity of explosives, a suicide belt, remote detonation devices, weapons, ammunition and a pistol equipped with a silencer were seized,” the statement added.
