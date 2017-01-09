List of Golden Globe Winners

Here are the winners in key categories for the 74th Golden Globe Awards, which were handed out on Sunday:

- FILM -

Best film, drama: "Moonlight"

Best film, musical or comedy: "La La Land"

Best actor, drama: Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"

Best actress, drama: Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"

Best actor, musical or comedy: Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"

Best actress, musical or comedy: Emma Stone, "La La Land"

Best supporting actor: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, "Nocturnal Animals"

Best supporting actress: Viola Davis, "Fences"

Best director: Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"

Best screenplay: Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"

Best original score: Justin Hurwitz, "La La Land"

Best original song: "City of Stars" from "La La Land"

Best foreign language film: "Elle" (France)

Best animated feature: "Zootopia"

- TELEVISION -

Best drama series: "The Crown" (Netflix)

Best drama actor: Billy Bob Thornton, "Goliath"

Best drama actress: Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Best musical or comedy series: "Atlanta" (FX)

Best musical or comedy actor: Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Best musical or comedy actress: Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"

Best limited series or TV movie: "The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" (FX)

Best limited series or TV movie actor: Tom Hiddleston, "The Night Manager"

Best limited series or TV movie actress: Sarah Paulson, "The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

Best limited series or TV movie supporting actor: Hugh Laurie, "The Night Manager"

Best limited series or TV movie supporting actress: Olivia Colman, "The Night Manager"