Franjieh Holds Talks with Nasrallah on Latest Developments

Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has met with Marada Movement chief MP Suleiman Franjieh, a Hizbullah statement said on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Public Works Minister Youssef Fenianos of Marada, Hizbullah secretary-general's political aide Hussein Khalil and head of Hizbullah's Liaison and Coordination Committee Wafiq Safa.

The conferees “evaluated the current political situations in the country and discussed a lot of current files and challenges, including the electoral law and the governmental situation,” the Hizbullah statement said.

They also “stressed the firmness of the relation and alliance between the two parties and agreed to maintain coordination and cooperation in all fields,” the statement added.