2 Rockets Hit al-Nabi Othman, Army Bombs Militant Posts

Two rockets landed Friday in the heights of the northern Bekaa town of al-Nabi Othman, causing no casualties, state-run National News Agency reported.

The rockets were fired by militants positioned in the outskirts of the northern Bekaa border town of Arsal, NNA said.

The attack prompted the army to fire heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers at the posts of the militants, the agency added.

A similar rocket attack took place on Wednesday when al-Nabi Othman's plain was struck by a projectile also fired from Arsal's outskirts.

Militants from the Islamic State organization and the rival jihadist group Fateh al-Sham Front are entrenched in Arsal's outskirts and in mountainous areas along the undemarcated Lebanese-Syrian border.

The Lebanese army regularly shells their posts while Hizbullah and the Syrian forces have engaged in clashes with them on the Syrian side of the border.

The two groups overran the eastern border town of Arsal in 2014 before being ousted by the army after days of deadly battles.