Casualties in Fierce Nusra-IS Clashes in Arsal Outskirts

Fierce clashes erupted Monday between the al-Nusra Front and Islamic State rival jihadist groups in the outskirts of the Bekaa border town of Arsal, state-run National News Agency reported.

“Rockets and medium-caliber weapons are being used in the fighting in the al-Malahi and al-Ajram areas in Arsal's outskirts,” NNA said.

Deaths and injuries on both sides have been reported, the agency added.

Militants from the two groups are entrenched in Arsal's outskirts and in mountainous areas along the undemarcated Lebanese-Syrian border.

The Lebanese army regularly shells their posts while Hizbullah and the Syrian forces have engaged in clashes with them on the Syrian side of the border.

The two groups overran the town of Arsal in 2014 before being ousted by the army after days of deadly battles.