Israel Says to Take in 100 Syrian Orphans
Israel will take in 100 Syrian orphans despite the two countries officially being at war, the interior ministry said Thursday, in the first such move since the uprising began in Syria.
The children will be given temporary documents for four years and later receive full citizenship, a ministry spokesman said, confirming a report on Channel 10 television.
The report said authorities will seek to have the orphans adopted mostly by Arab Israelis, who represent around 17.5 percent of the population of the majority Jewish country.
Family members of the orphans, such as brothers and sisters, could also later be granted refugee status.
Israel will coordinate the arrival of children with international organisations working in Syria, where the civil war has killed more than 310,000 people since it began in 2011.
Gal Lusky, head of the Israel Flying Aid charity, said initial hopes had been for 1,000 orphans but welcomed the move as the result of a wide coalition of political bodies and charities.
"It is important to care for the needy. If some good Christians hadn't done the same for us (Jews) during the Second World War we would be a lot fewer people here."
She said she believed it was the first time Israel had offered asylum to residents of a country with which the Jewish state has no diplomatic relations.
Israel and Syria have been officially at war for decades, though the border between the two countries was largely quiet until the Syrian conflict broke out in 2011.
Since then occasional stray rockets have crossed the border into Israel, sparking reprisals.
The Jewish state has allegedly struck a number of military sites in and around Damascus, several of them targeting Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, an Israeli archfoe and ally of the Syrian regime.
Israel gets to pick and choose the most harmless refugees, whereas the rest of the world has to every Salafist or North African hoodlum who enters. Yet we are supposed to think Israel are the heroic ones.
No "should" but "would"
@ MegaPasdaran
And what criteria is Iran using to take on Syrian refugees in Iran. Oh wait- Iran has not and will not be taking ANY Syrian refugees.
I think it's hilarious how you are ranting against how Israel is selecting Syrian refugees they are taking in when your Iranian Mullahs are not taking any.
They'd use the civilians for target practice, oh wait! They already do.
maybe because, to arrive in iran, syrian refugees will have to cross the isis-infested iraq? just sayin'..
@ Takiah lying Pasdaran Flamethrower
Did the Syrian refugees arrive in the US by swimming accross the Atlantic too ya hmar. Or did they apply from US Embassy in Beirut. The Iranians could simply invite the Syrian refugees in Lebanon to apply from Beirut and then fly them to Iran...Just saying.
@ Takiah lying Pasdaran Flamethrower
Did the Syrian refugees arrive in the US by swimming accross the Atlantic too ya hmar. Or did they apply from US Embassy in Beirut. The Iranians could simply invite the Syrian refugees in Lebanon to apply from Beirut and then fly them to Iran...Just saying.
lol in that case, KSA and the rich gulf monarchies are closer..
@ Pasdaran Mowaten Flamethrower
I know KSA and rich gulf state are closer.
But that's not the point. The point is i find it funny how Megahabil is slamming Isrsel for taking Syrian refugees on its own terms, when he doesn't see anything wrong with Iran not taking any.
flamethrower........ 54 minutes ago
maybe because, to arrive in iran, syrian refugees will have to cross the isis-infested iraq? just sayin'..
you mean the thousands of iranians and shia afghanis and Pakistanis had to cross isis-infected iraq on their way to syria?
what a an idiot!
keep showing your utter cluelessness in geography. which is easier? flee syria via the various euro embassies or cross the iraqi minefield just to satisfy your dumb wish of seeing syrians in iran?
how about the same route the iranians and the shias of afghanistan and pakistan used to come from iran into syria? or your shia once cell powered brain cannot work it out.
future tsahal spies/agents or simply will be adopted by homo couples in israel. a fate worse than death if you ask me..
flamesrower!!!! i could not believe my ears when I heard my Nepalese house maid scream : "Sir Sir flamesrower is online". I rushed to see and there you are! She adores you flamesrower and says you are somesingly anazar.
The Israelis have orphaned, killed and maimed thousands of Arab children and now for their love of Arabs, they'll be taking in 100 or so Syrian orphans.
Just a P R on their behalf.
@ Nanobrain.
Of course it is a PR on Israel's behalf.
But your Iranian Mullahs have hands on contributed to killing hundreds of thousands of Arab Syrian children. And yet to see the Iranians take on some Syrian orphaned Syrians if they want the world to believe their expression of good brotherly feeling towards the Syrian people is not just BS Takiah PR lies on their behalf too.
*** tens of thousands of Arab Syrian children.
*** tens of thousands of Arab Syrian children.
What about your Arabs of the GCC ya texas, do they have a hand in killing and creating thousands of orphans in Syria and elsewhere?
Have they taken any orphaned Syrian children? Just asking!
I do wish you well.
@ Nanobrain
There is 2 big differences.
Are there any Arab GCC soldiers on Syrian grounds fighting in Syria? NO. Are there any GCC military advisers in Syria contributing in the Syrian war? NO.
Iran has plenty of both deployed in Syria and hands on contributing in shooting and killing Syrians in their own hands. That's 1.
2nd difference: GCC countries are using the excuse of already having half a milion Syrian working and living in Syria for not taking any more Syrians - does Iran has any Syrian already living and working in Syria for not taking additional Syrians - NO.
Me personally I think each - GCC and Iran should bear some of the Syrian Refugee burden- GCC countries already host a lot, but they can host more by replacing Indian and Philippino employees with Syrians.
But the Iranians not hosting ANY Syrian refugees while expressing feeling of love towards the Syrian people is just preposterous.
And you not acknowledging that is also preposterous.