'Massage Vest' Sparks Panic in Tripoli

A suspicious vest left near the wall of the al-Beddawi state-run school in Tripoli sparked panic Friday in the northern city.

The object turned out to be a “massage vest” after it was examined by police intelligence agents, media reports said.

The discovery had prompted the Internal Security Forces to cordon off the area and prevent the entry of vehicles and pedestrians.

An investigation has been launched into the matter.

Tripoli and the North had already been on alert since Thursday after security forces obtained information about a possible pickup truck bombing against a military post.

A would-be suicide bomber had been arrested wearing an explosive vest on Saturday inside Costa cafe in Beirut's Hamra street.