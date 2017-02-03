Aoun: International Community Must Help Syrian Refugees Return Home

In light of the aggravating crisis of refugees that has been burdening Lebanon and its economy since the war erupted in Syria, President Michel Aoun urged the international community to facilitate the return of refugees to safe zones in their homeland.

“The International community must facilitate the return of displaced Syrians back to their homeland,” Aoun told UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi in a meeting at Baabda Palace.

“Establishing safe zones in Syria in collaboration with the Syrian government helps the return of the displaced,” he emphasized.

Nevertheless, Aoun assured that Lebanon does not intend to obligate any of the displaced to return under unstable security conditions.

He concluded: “Displaced Syrians could not stay in Lebanon forever.”

Lebanon hosts more than one million Syrians who have sought refuge in Lebanon from the devastating conflict in their homeland that has killed more than 310,000 people.

Another half a million undocumented Syrians also live in Lebanon.