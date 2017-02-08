Oil Market 'Responding Positively' to Output Cut
Qatar's energy minister, the current OPEC president, said world oil markets were "responding positively" to output cuts implemented by the cartel and some non-cartel producers.
"I think the market is responding positively and you can see the drop in supply," Mohammed Saleh al-Sada told reporters.
OPEC and non-OPEC producers led by Russia agreed in December to cut output by nearly 1.8 million barrels per day, initially for six months, starting from the beginning of this year.
