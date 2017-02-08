Gemayel Meets Saudi Minister, Says Keen on Lebanese-Saudi Ties

Kataeb Party chief MP Sami Gemayel held talks Wednesday with visiting Saudi State Minister for Gulf Affairs Thamer al-Sabhan, who has met with several senior leaders in recent days.

“Our main concern is the hundreds of thousands of young people who work in the Gulf due to the problems in Lebanon and the economic crisis,” Gemayel said after the meeting.

“We are keen on the return of diplomatic ties and mutual visits between the Lebanese and Arab officials to protect the Lebanese who have established families in the Gulf,” Gemayel added.