Border Security Meeting Tackles Reopening of Lebanon-Syria Crossings

by Naharnet Newsdesk 08 February 2017, 17:07
A security meeting was held Wednesday at the al-Qaa border post between Lebanese General Security officers and others from the Lebanese and Syrian customs authorities in the presence of a representative of the Higher Syrian-Lebanese Council, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.

It said the meeting tackled “the ongoing measures and preparations to reopen the border crossings in the Lebanese region of al-Qaa and the Syrian region of Jousiyeh after the completion of the administrative steps.”

“The competent authorities will hold other meetings in the coming days,” the agency added.

Thumb Puppet 08 February 2017, 19:46

I have the utmost respect for General Security Chief Abbas Ibrahim and his Syrian counterparts for encouraging tourism between Lebanon and its big sister Syria.

Thumb terrorist 08 February 2017, 21:53

LoL only terrorists and traffickers are crossing in and out of Syria.

