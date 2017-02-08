Border Security Meeting Tackles Reopening of Lebanon-Syria Crossings

A security meeting was held Wednesday at the al-Qaa border post between Lebanese General Security officers and others from the Lebanese and Syrian customs authorities in the presence of a representative of the Higher Syrian-Lebanese Council, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.

It said the meeting tackled “the ongoing measures and preparations to reopen the border crossings in the Lebanese region of al-Qaa and the Syrian region of Jousiyeh after the completion of the administrative steps.”

“The competent authorities will hold other meetings in the coming days,” the agency added.