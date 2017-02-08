UNIFIL and Lebanese Army Conduct Live Firing Exercise
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) on Wednesday carried out a joint exercise combining armored assets, machine gun and small arms live fire in an area one kilometer south of the UNIFIL Headquarters in Naqoura, southern Lebanon, UNIFIL said.
The exercise, named “Steel Storm,” is one of several joint exercises, conducted regularly between the LAF and UNIFIL peacekeepers.
“It strives to improve the skills and expertise of the two forces, maintain their efficiency and mutual knowledge, train on the procedures of execution of fire support, establish the appropriate coordination mechanism and liaise at all levels between LAF and UNIFIL,” a UNIFIL statement said.
The exercise was led by the UNIFIL Force Commander Reserve (FCR/French) and LAF’s 5th Brigade elements, 7th brigade elements and troops from the 5th rapid intervention regiment.
The live firing was also conducted by UNIFIL specialized units from Slovenian, Spanish and French contingents constituting each sector and the FCR.
The exercise, witnessed by senior UNIFIL and LAF officials, involved “a dynamic presentation of the two forces’ respective infantry and armored assets,” UNIFIL said.
Dozens of machine gun rounds were fired at targets located off the coastline. The targets were located at sea in order to minimize disturbance to the population.
Lebanese Navy ships, supported by UNIFIL Maritime Task Force, ensured safety at sea.
The Lebanese Army sees UNIFIL as good friends and partners to Lebanon.
but the enemies of Lebanon- like Hezbollah - sees UNIFIL as an enemy and attack UNIFIL regularly.
@ Zionist Hezbo Moustique
Indeed Israel is also the enemy of Lebanon and UNIFIL.
That's another thing Hezbollah and Israel - both enemies of Lebanon- are both allied on - both Isrsel & Hezbollah attack UNIFIL and see UNIFIL as their enemy.
When Lebanese Army & Lebanese people sees UNIFIL as friends and partners.
I trust the unifil more than the LAF. During the Qana massacre, the victims didn't go to LAF barracks but picked an UN compound thinking they were safer there. Both Israelis and Hizbulaat terrorists target the peacekeepers, the protectors. The LAF has been infiltrated by Hizbulaat and probably by Israel. Sorry for bursting your bubble 1ano, but you shouldn't trust anyone when it comes to your personal safety.
Only enemies of Lebanon are you Israelis and Salafis.
Israel is an official enemy too, something you seem ignore.
Because you are a jew indeed.
Ohhh...I was wondering when you will spew your Takiah lie on this article and there you are - never misses to Takiah lie.
Zionist Hezbo Foustique said "Israel is an official enemy too, something you seem ignore."
When just above his Takiah lying comment - my comment "Indeed Israel is also the enemy of Lebanon and UNIFIL.
That's another thing Hezbollah and Israel - both enemies of Lebanon" clearly emphasizes that Israel is enemy of Lebanon not only once but twice.
تحت لما يكون كذبوا مفضوح والكل شايفين ولك الكذاب ما بيستحي يكذب عل المفضوح
Another Takiah liars lie debunked
Next.