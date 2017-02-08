UNIFIL and Lebanese Army Conduct Live Firing Exercise

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) on Wednesday carried out a joint exercise combining armored assets, machine gun and small arms live fire in an area one kilometer south of the UNIFIL Headquarters in Naqoura, southern Lebanon, UNIFIL said.

The exercise, named “Steel Storm,” is one of several joint exercises, conducted regularly between the LAF and UNIFIL peacekeepers.

“It strives to improve the skills and expertise of the two forces, maintain their efficiency and mutual knowledge, train on the procedures of execution of fire support, establish the appropriate coordination mechanism and liaise at all levels between LAF and UNIFIL,” a UNIFIL statement said.

The exercise was led by the UNIFIL Force Commander Reserve (FCR/French) and LAF’s 5th Brigade elements, 7th brigade elements and troops from the 5th rapid intervention regiment.

The live firing was also conducted by UNIFIL specialized units from Slovenian, Spanish and French contingents constituting each sector and the FCR.

The exercise, witnessed by senior UNIFIL and LAF officials, involved “a dynamic presentation of the two forces’ respective infantry and armored assets,” UNIFIL said.

Dozens of machine gun rounds were fired at targets located off the coastline. The targets were located at sea in order to minimize disturbance to the population.

Lebanese Navy ships, supported by UNIFIL Maritime Task Force, ensured safety at sea.