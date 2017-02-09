Cautious Calm in al-Laylaki after Armed Clash between Families

A dispute between the Zoaiter and Rahil families escalated into an armed clash Thursday in the Beirut southern suburb of al-Laylaki, state-run National News Agency reported.

The violence, reportedly over the elopement of a young woman from the Rahil family, damaged several vehicles and houses in the neighborhood, NNA said.

“Gunmen withdrew from the streets after they learned that security forces were heading to the area as a state of cautious calm engulfed the region,” the agency added.