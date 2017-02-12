Aoun Says 'More than Guaranteed' Hizbullah Won't Turn Its Arms Inwards

Aoun Says 'More than Guaranteed' Hizbullah Won't Turn Its Arms Inwardsإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
President Michel Aoun has stressed that Hizbullah's weapons “do not contradict with the State,” noting that it is “more than guaranteed” that Hizbullah will not “turn its arms inwards.”
“As long as there is Israeli-occupied land and as long as the army is not strong enough to fight Israel, we sense that there is a need for the presence of the resistance's arms so that they complete the army's weapons,” Aoun said in an interview on the Egyptian TV channel CBC.
“Hizbullah are the residents of the South and are among the Lebanese citizens whose land was occupied and part of the land is still occupied,” the president noted, emphasizing that “certainly Hizbullah's arms do not contradict with the State and are an essential component of the means to defend Lebanon.”
Aoun added: “We have a land occupied by Israel and when Israel usurps certain territory, it would be difficult to recapture it. This is how we must view Hizbullah's weapons.”
“It is more than guaranteed that Hizbullah will not turn its arms inwards,” the president reassured.
Thank you so much general Aoun for your verbal guarantees the terrorist iranian militia will not turn its arms inwards. May 2008 is just a mirage and never happened.
That is how you run a country, that is how you build institutions, that is how you assure citizens: your words and only your empty words.
Marcusshlomo the President did not guarantee you Israeli citizens safety from the Resistance weapons, only the Lebanese.
do you speak for aoun ya heretic?
I support the President of Lebanon yes.
and you also supported the President of Lebanon when it was Michel Suleiman ya heretic?
I did until he started smearing the Resistance in Public you salafi.
so ya heretic irani your support for any Lebanese president is how much he supports your mercenary militia and nothing else.
Oh ya I am ready to trust that! As if the Hizb did not do it before and did not threaten to do it.
Mystic is 100% right. The Hizb will not use weapons as long as the rest of Lebanon does not stand in its way! Thank you Mystic
Not like you support the present president aswell.
So it goes both ways Saudi.wahabi and Salafidemocrat.
1)they have no need anymore to point their criminal weapons inwards; they have a president who is doing everything they want.
2)the army is not strong enough to fight Israel, we sense that there is a need for the presence of the resistance's arms so that they complete the army's weapons,”
Is your resistance fighting Israel or has it for the last 10 or so years or is it fighting Iran's sectarian wars in Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Bahrain.
3)“certainly Hizbullah's arms do not contradict with the State and are an essential component of the means to defend Lebanon.”
If hezbollah's weapons do not contradict with the state, then it means you are confirming the Lebanese state is actively engaged in sectarian wars in the Arab world by aiding and assisting a militia that is branded a terrorist organization by the civilized world.
Do I need to explain further why I have the utmost respect and admiration for general aoun who is now president?
Do I need to be challenged and accused of misplacing my confidence in the president of the republic?
I sure hope not.
"as long as the army is not strong enough to fight Israel, we sense that there is a need for the presence of the resistance's arms so that they complete the army's weapons,” Aoun said.
If you are serious about building a State, have your ally hezbollah hand over its weapons to the "not strong enough" Lebanese Army and make it strong.
Stop making excuses and justifying the presence of a sectarian militia on Lebanese soil; a militia whose illegal arms made you president.
He's not my president, he's a power usurper elected by power usurper. Him and the government are illegitimate and sons of Hafez al Assad. Stick that in your tiny brain.
Because you are an Israeli, that makes sense.
Oh no, he called you Israeli.....how terrible loool
lol the heretic is giving lessons in diplomatic etiquette;)
why do you then refer to Hariri as Hariri and not Mr. Prime Minister Hariri? Is it because you are a shia sectarian iranian who happened to rent an apartment in dahieh?
Hariri is indeed Prime Minister of Lebanon, that is accepted.
Better him than Rifi that you so much long for.
Whats wrong with my apartment, have you been there?
Or are you want of those cowards that closes their mouths and looks away when driving through Da7ieh to/from the Airport?
i do and i also spit
What President Aoun is eloquently trying to inform the Lebanese public, is that Iranian Hezbollah has literally taken over all of Lebanon, and President Aoun is the proof of that. President Aoun is thereforr glad to relay to the Lebanese, that Hezbollah reassures the citizens of the Iranian province Lebanon that they can now live in peace under the Pax Iranian Hezbollah.
But he also wants to stress that from then forth Hezbollah illegal activities like parallel telecom network, narcotics production and smuggling as well as their Iranian arms causing regular gunbattles in numerous areas accross Lebanon, as well as Hezbollah kidnapping for ransom, car thieving for ransom, land grabbing and building without permits are no longer considered activities that contradict the state.
Let it be known to all.
Rejoice - President Aoun vow to build a strong state - has just been achieved.
President Aoun begged Hezbollah not to use it's arms internally anymore and Hezbollah promised him they won't.
Let it be known that - as Lebanese citizens- your personal and property safety - is not guaranteed by the state, but depends on the whims of a sectarian foreign militia called Hezbollah.
That's how you achieve a string state.
aoun said hezbollah is beyond the state's capabilities. How can he be assured and assure the Lebanese an entity that is stronger than the state will keep its promises?
The Doha accord gave the hezbollah led coalition veto power by giving them one third in the hariri government with a guarantee they will not resign. While Hariri was in Washington, Hezbollah issued orders to its cronies in the government and they all resigned at the same time.
Now Aoun wants us to buy his delusions;)