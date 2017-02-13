Kaag Says Resolution 1701 Banned Arms Outside State Control

Kaag Says Resolution 1701 Banned Arms Outside State Controlإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Sigird Kaag reminded on Monday that U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 had called for the "disarmament of all armed groups."
"Recalling SCR 1701 (is) vital for Lebanon's stability-security. Resolution calls for disarmament (of) all armed groups. No arms outside control of state," said Kaag in a tweet on Monday.
Kaag's tweet comes two days after President Michel Aoun told Egypt's CBC TV that Hizbullah's weapons "do not contradict with the State."
“As long as there is Israeli-occupied land and as long as the army is not strong enough to fight Israel, we sense that there is a need for the presence of the resistance's arms so that they complete the army's weapons,” Aoun said.
But in remarks to LBCI television broadcast on Monday evening, Kaag said her tweet was not in response to Aoun's statement.
"I actually wasn't commenting to the president's speech of course," Kaag told LBCI.
"But there is a lot of discussion in Lebanon at the moment, in the media, on Resolution 1701, so for myself, representing the (U.N.) ) secretary-general and being also responsible for the follow-up... on the implementation of 1701, it's always healthy to remind the general Lebanese audience that the resolution is very clear and very specific," she added.
"It's a very facts-based statement on the resolution itself; it's not a comment to anybody, but there's a lot of debate in the Lebanese media amongst Lebanese political leaders, and of course the good thing is the government of Lebanon and President Aoun are very committed to Security Council Resolution 1701," Kaag went on to say.
She pointed out that "an element in that resolution is very clear: it speaks about the fact that all armed groups in Lebanon should disarm... and the monopoly on violence is with the Lebanese armed forces."
"It's always healthy to go back to the facts and what the resolution actually asks for," Kaag added.
In a telephone call with An Nahar daily, Kaag had said that “the U.N. resolution is unquestionable and it calls for strengthening the Lebanese Army in order to carry out its defense errands."
“According to periodic reports on the implementation of the resolution, it pointed to progress in this area. This is what we constantly do with the Lebanese state,” Kaag concluded.
“UN resolution 1701 is vital for Lebanon's stability and security. The resolution calls for disarmament of all armed groups. No arms outside control of state,” said Kaag in a tweet on Monday.
Thank you for educating our president.
she is not in a position to educate anyone, and less our president, the president of all Lebanese, rather she needs education.... shame on you!
UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Sigird Kaag needs to be educated by Southern.... on what UN Resolution 1701 means.
lol
loooooool
How can Kaag decide what armaments are in the states control?
The President of Lebanon says the opposite.
What the President said is simple, that whomever attacks Lebanon will have to face an Army and Resistance.
@ Mystic
What President Michel Aoun said was clear - that Hezbollah is a resistance and that Hezbollah arms doesn't contradict Lebanese state. But what President Michel Aoun did not say is that Hezbollah is under state control. Because Hezbollah is not.
But this should be an easy fix.
Hezbollah can put itself under Lebanese Army command and tada...Lebanon becomes automatically compliant with the UN resolution 1701.
Do you have any reservations against Hezbollah putting himself under Lebanese Army control Mystic? Yes...What are they?
And for recognizing that Hezbullah, as the voice of the Shia majority, is the legitimate armed force of Lebanon, serving valorously in that role in its assistance to Syria against the GCC/NATO-sponsored Takfiri insurgency now and when it expelled Israeli invaders from Lebanon in 2006
Lebanon is not a sect, its a country.
The day you stop speaking in sects is the day it might move forward.
"when it expelled Israeli invaders from Lebanon in 2006"
Check again. At the end of the 33 day war in 2006, the Israelis were inside Lebanon on the banks of the Litani River. It was the UN resolution 1701 that Lebanon agreed to that called for Israeli withdrawal and for " No arms outside control of state".
lol and the 1701 just happened out of thin air. nothing caused it to be drafted. nothing at all.. like, say, israel's inability to break hezbollah and its resorting to bombing red cross, UN and civillian buildings.
@ Flamethrower
When it comes to UN - Lebanon would not benefit from going against any UN resolutions. Regardless of how resolution 1701 came to be. Don't you agree?
Fortunately there is an easy fix to UN resolution 1701. The resolution calls for no Arms outside Lebanese state control. Therefore the solution is simply to bring Hezbollah arms under state control - i.e. under Lebanese Army command.
Do you agree with that Flamethrower?
Is that something you think Hezbollah should agree to as well?
the UN, a failing unelected body of lazy corrupt bureaucrats is in no position to tell lebanon anything. the UN's main use was to prevent world wars and armed conflict.. it should be defunded and dissolved, its funds and assets redirected to more useful things.
@ Flamethrower
Surely you don't believe that what you said about UN will happen today, tomorrow or anytime soon.
In the meantime would you be so kind to address the questions I raised.
Do you agree that Lebanon would not benefit from going against any UN resolutions?
Do you agree to the easy fix - to bring Hezbollah arms under state control - i.e. under Lebanese Army command?.
Do you think this is something Hezbollah should agree on?
Well with all the secterian haterss he was seeding here, he must feel miserable today
Even if his clones are still voting, we should welcome him back the way he rewards it otherwise as he is jobless he would loose his cash cow by not commenting here
@ blablabla
Are you going to be making a constructive contribution to this article.
Or you are just here to take attendance.
In that case- as Roar said - Nobody cares.
First of all since Naharnet abandoned the forum, this point has to be done on the articles which I did
2 Kaag declaration is clearly political or the writer of that article forgot a point: the 1701 UN resolution is clear about disarming militias on the south of the Litani river and it is clear this resolution is not about the whole Lebanon
3 disarming the Hezbollah need prerequisite
A- disarming the Palestinian camps and some of them are on the South of the Litani river
B- reinforcing the LAF to allow the Lebanese population to feel safe against Israel AND the Palestinians weapons
BUT the point B condition is currently NOT realistic as foreign countries are not allowed by Israel to transfert modern weapons systems to the LAF and we do not have the funds to buy them because of Rafic Hariri obvious economical policy that lead the Lebanese state bankrupted
First of all since Naharnet abandoned the forum, this point has to be done on the articles which I did
2 Kaag declaration is clearly political or the writer of that article forgot a point: the 1701 UN resolution is clear about disarming militias on the south of the Litani river and it is clear this resolution is not about the whole Lebanon
3 disarming the Hezbollah need prerequisite
A- disarming the Palestinian camps and some of them are on the South of the Litani river
B- reinforcing the LAF to allow the Lebanese population to feel safe against Israel AND the Palestinian threat that is still present as ZEINA Helwe for exemple is a terrorist hub
First of all since Naharnet abandoned the forum, this point has to be done on the articles which I did
2 Kaag declaration is clearly political or the writer of that article forgot a point: the 1701 UN resolution is clear about disarming militias on the south of the Litani river and it is clear this resolution is not about the whole Lebanon
3 disarming the Hezbollah need prerequisite
A- disarming the Palestinian camps and some of them are on the South of the Litani river
B- reinforcing the LAF to allow the Lebanese population to feel safe against Israel AND the Palestinian threat that is still present as ZEINA Helwe for exemple is a terrorist hub
BUT the point B condition is currently NOT realistic as foreign countries are not allowed by Israel to transfert modern weapons systems to the LAF and we do not have the funds to buy them because of Rafic Hariri obvious economical policy that leaD to the Lebanese state bankruptcy
And as you may notice I favor disarming Hezbollah but I do not think the conditions are met right now to be able to proceed unless we want to engage Lebanon in a civil war because of 2 main threats
Mr. blablablabla has earned my respect for providing a smooth and cohesive analysis to the matter.
@ Blablabla
I see you have fallen into the common mistakes that every other proponent of Hezbollah has.
1 - UN resolution 1701 (and Kaag) talk about "No weapons outside state control" it could be "Disarming". But it could also be - just put Hezbollah under Lebanese Army control.
As to Lebanese Army not getting weapons- there are a lot of countries who offer better weapons than what Iran has to offer and cheaper - like China, India, Brazil etc...and No, they don't succomb to Isrseli lobbying.
As to get the money to buy from China India Brazil etc...well that is due to corruption from all sides including Hezbollah and Future.
But as I said - if you are happy with Hezbollah existing and giving a helping hand to LAF in fighting Israel, why not have Hezbollah be under LAF command and have less head ache facing UN 1701 resolutions as well as internal suspicions on Hezbollah sectarian weapons aspect and suspicions on who commands it and to what aim.
@not
Reference to the point 8 and 12 of the 1701 resolution
"Adoption d'un dispositif de sécurité qui empêche la reprise des hostilités notamment etablissant entre la ligne bleu et le Litani d'une zone d'exclusion de tout personnel armé biens et armes autres que ceux déployés dans la zone par le gouvernement libanais et les forces de la FINUL en vertu du paragraphe 11"
If you are stating that the Lebanese government allows the hezbollah to be present south of the litani you will make many ennemis. But if we read this paragraph from the 1701 resolution your statement makes some sense and it would be the Lebanese government and not the LAF
Second point
The LAF as a current format was more designed against internal threats and not against external threats
And against the current Israeli threats we need modern weapons that are not currently offered by the Chinese or the Brazilian military industry.
You would state the hezbollah do not possess them as well BUT we have a difference between what a conventional army is capable of and what aguerilla is able to do.
LAF is a conventional army with no guerrila abilities and the Hezb is a guerrila which is currently building up a conventional ability through the Syria civil war and that might loose them
Ps: writing through the phone so making mistakes
@ Blablabla
Yes we get it...no Hezbollah beneath the Litani line.
I am talking about "No weapons outside state control " segment and upon which the sea embargo still present was set up to stop arms from getting to non-state armed groups like Hezbollah. That portion clearly talks about Lebanon should not have any armed group outside state control. So Hezbollah can easily become under state control by submitting itself to Lebanese Army command- then there won't be any problems with UN 1701 even if Hezbollah members go south of Litani.
So please stop dodging the question and answer. Do you agree with having Hezbollah under Lebanese Army control? If not then why?
@ Blablabla
Again you are not addressing my point.
My point is. Do you have any objections on keeping both Army and Hezbollah - each with their own distinct capabilitied - both present to fight Isrsel, but with a small change- which is to put Hezbollah under Lebanese Army command? If you do have any objections what are they?
@ Not
The hezbollah weapons exist because of the failure of the Lebanese state to protect the south lebanon habitants from
1- internal threats
2- external threats.
As long the state is weak, disarming the hezbollah is useless.
So first we need to fortify the lebanese army to allow the Hezbollah to give its weapons.
And no I am not for weapons outside the lebanese state and i m not for the integration of the hezbollah inside the army.
And by the way, if you read between the line the speeches of Hassan Nasrallah, he said himself once that the Hezbollah weapons are not eternal. as we do say in france, "chiche alors", let's do that. But this opportunity was missed till now because some are instrumentalising the polemic concerning the Hezb weapons for political sectarian gains beside other factors such as the belief that once Assad Regime was about to be ousted which was an obvious strategical mistake.
So there is a door to open and a space for negociation if we are able to reach these prerequisite to obtain a "normal" state. And we need real political strategists and analysts to handle the case and not the amateurs ones.
@ blablabla
Again You went all over the place without addressing the point.
I didn't ask why Hezbollah was created in 1985 when we had a civil war and state was inexistant. Today 2017 we do have a Lebanese state, we do have a pro-Hezbollah President. And we do have a capable Army with proven capabilitied and with pre-existing orders to confront any Israeli aggressions without waiting on political decisions.
My Question is clear. I did not say disarm Hezbollah but you obviously try to divert the discussion to it.
I said what is your take on having Hezbollah as is and with all its arms, weapons and capabilities, be put under Lebanese Army command. All it changes, is Hezbollah get their directions from Lebanese Army command
Do you accept or reject that proposition and why?
@ blablabla
Again You went all over the place without addressing the point.
I didn't ask why Hezbollah was created in 1985 when we had a civil war and state was inexistant. Today 2017 we do have a Lebanese state, we do have a pro-Hezbollah President. And we do have a capable Army with proven capabilitied and with pre-existing orders to confront any Israeli aggressions without waiting on political decisions.
My Question is clear. I did not say disarm Hezbollah but you obviously try to divert the discussion to it.
I said what is your take on having Hezbollah as is and with all its arms, weapons and capabilities, be put under Lebanese Army command. All it changes, is Hezbollah get their directions from Lebanese Army command
Do you accept or reject that proposition and why?
@not
We have something looking like a state but we do not have a state
We have things looking like institutions but paralyzed and rotten from inside
Also does the civil war even ended when we are examining the causes (IE the weaknesses of the state and the mere cause of the Palestinian camps ? The answer is no. Did we provide answers and justice to those that disappeared and probably dead by now by putting our warlords in prison? No
So your first statement is wrong
Second point: do I favor a jezbollah wing under army orders ? I replied and clearly said that weapons and military wing of the hezbollah will have to disappear when we will really have a state and not a simulacre of state like the one we have got till now
Coming to the role of the president he inherited from a situation
He will be judged by the following objectives
1 avoiding civil war as it is still possible
2 disarming the Palestinian camps and forcing the return of external threats like the Syrian armed gangs like we had in Aarsal
If he is succédons on these 2 objectives it will already be a great mandate
3 the disband of the hezbollah military wing is clearly NOT into Lebanese hands but depends on the international situation so the president being or not being pro Hezb is not in situation to decide as we first need to strength the LAF and some foreign entities are preventing to do so
@ blablabla
And you think Lebanon can have a state according to your definition of a state- as long as Hezbollah keeps its military wing? No
So what you are saying is you don't want Hezbollah be under state control as long as state is not up to your satisfaction.
And we will never have a state up to your satisfaction as long as Hezbollah is running his parallel mini state.
So why don't you spare us all that nonsense about admit that you wan Hezbollah arms to remain everlastingly outside state control.
@ blablabla
And you think Lebanon can have a state according to your definition of a state- as long as Hezbollah keeps its military wing? No
So what you are saying is you don't want Hezbollah be under state control as long as state is not up to your satisfaction.
And we will never have a state up to your satisfaction as long as Hezbollah is running his parallel mini state.
So why don't you spare us all that nonsense about admit that you wan Hezbollah arms to remain everlastingly outside state control.
@not
You are wrong: Hassan Nasrallah himself said the hezb military wing is not eternal and will be disbanded when the circonstances will allow it
So we need to build these circonstances to happen and not torpide them like how the so called 14 march by adopting a war dialect did during the latest 10 years
We need to engage dialogue and not like how Sanford did engage a war of speech
Secondly if the state of hezb as you are calling it exists it is because the Lebanese state is weak and the prerequisite again is to strength it.
It is not only about the "military aspect here and you are going out of the subject but also about the economical and social aspect that we need to examine and to find the right solutions
But who imperished the Lebanese if not a catastrophic economical program placing Lebanon as a touristic and real estate country with no industry, without talking about the corruption (al madina, solidere, JL Cordahi, Abdel Moshen Youssef and thé 2 ogero scandals etc...) as far I know the hezb wasn't linked to these scandal but the south council of Berry is linked to others scandals
How come a pseudo Palestinian state is more transparent The Lebanese state with all its expenses even for pencils published on the net whereas 10 years later we do not even have a budget as some and mainly the FM is refusing
We need to clean and strength all our institutions otherwise alternatives like the Hezb are being created
The state must be irréprochables and clearly right now there is no confidence into the current institutions
But still there is lot of works to be done ahead to reach these objectives
Good night now
And Blablabla
You keep repeating the same fallacies.
"To disarm Hezbollah we first need to strength the LAF and some foreign entities are preventing to do so".
First I am not talking about Disarming Hezbollah but having it under Lebanese Army command.
Second if Hezbollah does become under Lebanese Army command - what foreign entities will then object or can prevent Iran from equipping both the Lebanese Army and Hezbollah the way they have been arming Hezbollah?
And Blablabla
You keep repeating the same fallacies.
"To disarm Hezbollah we first need to strength the LAF and some foreign entities are preventing to do so".
First I am not talking about Disarming Hezbollah but having it under Lebanese Army command.
Second if Hezbollah does become under Lebanese Army command - what foreign entities will then object or can prevent Iran from equipping both the Lebanese Army and Hezbollah the way they have been arming Hezbollah?
@ blablabla
You do realize that the same excuses for not having Hezbollah arms under Lebanese Army command can be used by any other Lebanese sects to arm themselves and have themselves a militia.
All Lebanese sects are in the same situation and in the same boat and living with the same state, there is no justification as to why Hezbollah is entitled to have a militia outside and above state control while others don't.
So your arguments are futile and baseless excuses that anybody can make to create their own private militia. Which is totally inadmissible.
You should have rather answered that in your opinion you see Hezbollah arms are here to stay, instead of wasting our time with your Blablabla made up excuses...
There is absolutely no excuse why Hezbollah arms can be put under Lebanese Army command tomorrow and no the sky will not fall if it does, and the Lebanese citizens or Lebanese Shias will not be disadvantaged if they did.
Mrs. Kaag with due respect, the resistance is not an armed group! take note and don't make ridiculous of yourself... because you're forcing us to educate you.
@ Southern
When it comes to UN - Lebanon would not benefit from going against any UN resolutions.
Fortunately there is an easy fix to UN resolution 1701. The resolution calls for no Arms outside Lebanese state control. Therefore the solution is simply to bring Hezbollah arms under state control - i.e. under Lebanese Army command.
Do you agree with that Southern?.
Is that something you think Hezbollah should agree to as well?
do you agree that israel violates the 1701 thousands of times since the 1701's inception? is that something you think your handlers should agree on, as well?
@ Flamethrower
You raise a very valid point.
Isrsel indeed violates UN 1701 resolutions numerous times. Unfortunately for Lebanon - Israel with help from the US - can get away with it without any serious consequences.
But do you think Lebanon has the capability and support to go against UN resolutions and face no consequences and can withstand those consequences?
And what do you have against the easy fix of Having Hezbollah under Lebanese Army control which will make Lebanon automatically compliant with the UN resolutions without any headache on how to face it?
in a sectarian country where the army is a hostage to that sectarian division, there is no chance to depend only on the LAF untill the political / sectarian / division is solved... just follow the govt disputes concerning how to provide weapons to the army which never happen...
@ Southern
Where do you see Lebanese Army hostage to sectarian divisions? It's the opposite. The greatest testimony that Lebanese Army is not hostage to sectarian division is it's undeniable success in fighting ISIS Nusra terrorists which - let's admit it - are from a single sect. Yet that didn't hinder the Army in accomplishing it's task.
And unlike Nusra or ISIS- Israel does not have any sectarian affiliations with Lebanon and every sect in Lebanon is 100% onto backing Lebanese Army against Israel.
Lebanese gov not agreeing on arming Army has more to do with corruption than sectarianism or divisions which can be easily overcome if Hezbollah and other parties really want to Arm the Lebanese Army- they can find the money and they can buy weapons from India, China, Brazil etc...if need be.
so, what you mean is that the LAF would be able to drive the Israelis and the state would do all what's in its hand to do so!!?... false. btw, the Israeli lobby wouldn't allow that to happen, arming properly with heavy weapons....Iran is the only country that can do that but the govt refused to do so. .. sectarian fear.
@ Southern
You are saying Isrsel can lobby China India and Brazil into not selling Arms to the Lebanese Army...don't you think it's a childish statement.
And don't you think that if Hezbollah accepts be under Lebanese Army control and Iran makes its Weapons offer to Lebanese offer then there won't be any government sectarian fear.
when a gap is left uncovered, someone has to fill the gap or placing a cover.... the south was a free zone for the zionists since Palestine's occupation, the LAF due to its limited capacity and the disinterest of the state by what was going on durring the 50/60/70 and the occupation, drove the eruption of the resistance.... there is no guarantee that the Israel would remain quiet.. if the resistance hands its weapons... or is under the army control, since the army depends on political decisions.
regarding the arming the LAF through neutral countries, you need money, too much money for that, because we are not talking about guns and rifles but heavy weapons incluiding anti air defence systems.. till that to happen, we may have time to discuss the situation again..
who knows!
@ Southern
Sorry you are not making any convincing arguments.
First off- In matter of defending Lebanon against Israeli agressions- all the Lebanese Army units already have pre-existing orders to fight back against any Israeli aggressions, So contrary to what you were saying, they won't be waiting for any political decisions to do so. So Hezbollah under Lebanese Army command will then also be responding without waiting for political decisions as well.
Second- As for weapons - again if Hezbollah is under Lebanese Army control- then Iran can much easier be able to arm both the Lebanese Army and Hezbollah with all the weapons they need and since Hezbollah would be under LAF command- there won't be any objections to that from any Lebanese party.
Again Southern
Please explain why you object to Hezbollah being under LAF command.
@ Southern
And also about Arming the Lebanese Army through Neutral countries...it doesn't need more than $1.3 Bio that the Lebanese Army has asked from the Mikati cabinet.
the Lebanese Army had already set up a shopping list for Tanks, Anti-Tanks missiles, Radars and Anti-air craft missiles from a list of sellers and it amounted to $1.3 Bio.
$1.3 Bio is not that big amount, a simple, 1 time, 1% property tax on Chalets, Villas, yachts, private planes should suffice to cover it.
i'm stating facts and realities... if they convince you or not it's a different question... btw, yours are easy words.
@ Southern
Sorry but you are wrong.
It's your comments who are easy baseless words, while mine are based on facts and realities.
Your comments about Army being hostage to sectarian divisions is just your opinion. And I proved you wrong by the fact that Lebanese Army was free to go to war against the Terrorists ISIS and Nusra and was successful despite Nusra and ISIS were exclusively Sunnis.
I also pointed out to the fact that Lebanese Army units do have pre-existing orders to confront Israel aggressions and they exhibited that a dozen times in past few years.
So no, your 2 above opinions as to why Hezbollah should not be under LAF command are baseless and not supported by any facts.
@ Southern
I am still interested in hearing your own opinion and your own answers on what I have asked you above.
Lebanon's response should be that it accepts responsibility for Hezz's actions, unlike in 2006 when Lebanon claimed it was not responsible for what Hezz was doing.
(بين عون "سلاح حزب الله خطر" وعون "سلاح الحزب ضروري"... (فيديو
عون 2005: "سلاح حزب الله لم يعالج بعد"
"ان مجرد وجود السلاح في المجتمع اذا ما كان لديك نزعة للسيطرة عليه، يوحي للناس بالخضوع. وهذا هو المجتمع اللبناني. السيطرة على المجتمع من خلال تواجد السلاح مع فئة معينة نتيجة طبيعية وليست نتيجة تتعلق بارادتك ان لم تستخدمه، بل ستكون محوراً سلطوياً شئت ام أبيت، وهذا ما يعيق الحرية المطلقة للناس التي نريد ان نمارسها بالتوازي والتساوي في مختلف المناطق اللبنانية". بهذه العبارة اختصر عون موقفه من "حزب الله" في حديثٍ تلفزيوني لصالح برنامج "العين الثالثة" عام 2004.
http://www.annahar.com/article/538994-بين-عون-سلاح-حزب-الله-خطر-وعون-سلاح-الحزب-ضروري-12-سنة-فيديو