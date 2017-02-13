AMAL Demo outside al-Jadeed after Channel Accused of 'Insulting' al-Sadr

Young men from AMAL Movement staged a protest outside al-Jadeed TV's building in Beirut on Monday evening after the TV network was accused of “insulting” AMAL founder Imam Moussa al-Sadr.

“AMAL Movement demonstrators hurled stones at al-Jadeed's building and tried to storm it,” the TV network reported.

LBCI television said AMAL supporters “charged against each other outside al-Jadeed TV's building after some of them tried to storm the building amid a heavy deployment by security forces.”

State-run National News Agency said “young men riding motorcycles rallied outside al-Jadeed TV's building in Wata el-Msaitbeh, chanting pro-Moussa al-Sadr slogans.”

AMAL MP Hani Qobeissi had earlier in the day accused al-Jadeed of “insulting” al-Sadr whom he described as “the first defender of Lebanon.”

“The language of mockery and disrespect showed that your $70 million contract with some remnants of the Libyan regime to print their books is more important to you than all the causes of the country and its people,” Qobeissi said in a statement.

“AMAL Movement with its martyrs, wounded, cadres and leader will not confront you, because you are too little for that,” the MP added.

Resistance Brigades gunmen had attacked al-Jadeed's building in 2012 in protest at an interview with Islamist cleric Ahmed al-Asir.