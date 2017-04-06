Moscow Says US Has No Objective Data on 'Monstrous Crime' in Syria

Moscow Says US Has No Objective Data on 'Monstrous Crime' in Syriaإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
The Kremlin on Thursday said US allegations that Syrian forces carried out a deadly chemical attack are not based on "objective" information.
"Any data that the American side or our colleagues in other countries could have cannot be based on objective materials or evidence," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that the incident in rebel-held Khan Sheikhun was a "monstruous crime."
Comments 0