Mobile version

Moscow Says US Has No Objective Data on 'Monstrous Crime' in Syria

إقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
by Naharnet Newsdesk 06 April 2017, 13:58
W460

The Kremlin on Thursday said US allegations that Syrian forces carried out a deadly chemical attack are not based on "objective" information.  

"Any data that the American side or our colleagues in other countries could have cannot be based on objective materials or evidence," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that the incident in rebel-held Khan Sheikhun was a "monstruous crime."

SourceAgence France Presse
Middle East
Comments 0