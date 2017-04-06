Turkey Hopes U.S. Acts Militarily in Syria, Says Would Offer Help

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he hopes U.S. President Donald Trump will take military action in Syria after this week's chemical attack.

Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency quoted Erdogan as reacting to news reports Thursday that Trump was mulling military action after the assault in the northern Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun, which killed more than 80 people.

It quoted Erdogan as saying Turkey would be prepared to do "whatever falls on us" to support possible military action. Turkey is a leading supporter of the rebels fighting to overthrow Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Earlier, Turkish officials said that autopsies of the victims from the assault, which happened 60 miles (95 kilometers) from the Turkish border, show they were subjected to chemical weapons.