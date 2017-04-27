Bayern Snap Up Coman on Permanent Deal

Bayern Munich have signed promising France winger Kingsley Coman from Juventus for 21 million euros ($23 million), the German champions and media reports said Thursday.

The 20-year-old has been on loan at Bayern since 2015 and they have now triggered an option to buy and given him a three-year contract.

"Kingsley Coman is an important building block for the future of our team, therefore we have decided to take the option," Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said.

"Kingsley is a promising player with a lot of potential. We are convinced that he will be able to further help us in the next few years."

Bayern did not disclose the transfer fee but German media said it was about 21 million euros.

Coman, along with Brazil winger Douglas Costa, was recruited to boost Bayern's options on the flanks as back-up for Franck Ribery or Arjen Robben, who are both out of contract next year.

So far Coman, who has made 11 appearances for France, has failed to win a regular first-team place and scored two goals in 17 Bundesliga appearances this season.

Bayern will be confirmed German league champions on Saturday for a fifth year running if they win at Wolfsburg and second-placed RB Leipzig fail to beat Ingolstadt at home.