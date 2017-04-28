Maaloul Named New Tunisia Coach for Second Time

Nabil Maaloul was named coach of Tunisia for the second time on Thursday, four years after an initial spell in charge lasted just seven months.

The 54-year-old, who led Tunisian club Esperance to the 2011 African Champions League title, replaces Henryk Kasperczak who quit in April, the Tunisian football federation (FTF) said.

Maaloul was national team coach in February 2013 but resigned later that same year.

Kasperczak left the job after Tunisia were knocked out of January's Africa Cup of Nations by Burkina Faso in the quarter-finals.