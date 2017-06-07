Simone Inzaghi Extends Lazio Coaching Contract

Simone Inzaghi has signed a two-year contract extension tying him to Lazio until 2020, the Romans said on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old coach enjoyed a positive 2016/17 season, guiding Lazio to fifth in Serie A and the Italian Cup final, which they lost to Juventus, meaning they will play in next season's Europa League.

Inzaghi, a former Italy international forward and brother of World Cup winning striker Pippo, took over first team duties at Lazio at the end of the 2015/16 season, having previously coached the youth team.