Tunisian Soldier Dead after Landmine Blast

A Tunisian soldier died on Monday of his wounds from a landmine explosion on Mount Ouergha in the west of the country near the Algerian border, the defense ministry said.

It said "martyr of the nation" Mohamed Ali Toujani, a term usually used for victims of jihadist attacks, died of injuries after Friday's blast in the Kef region.

Another soldier was killed in a mine blast last summer in a mountainous region of northwest Tunisia where the army has been tracking down jihadists.

Since its 2011 revolution, Tunisia has experienced an increase in jihadist attacks that have cost the lives of dozens of members of the security forces and also 59 foreign tourists.