Army Intelligence Directorate Dismantles Two IS Cells

The army's Intelligence Directorate has arrested two “security cells” belonging to the terrorist Islamic State group, media reports said on Thursday.

The reports put the total number of detainees at nine.

LBCI television said "most of those arrested are Lebanese."

The arrested suspects are still being interrogated by the Intelligence Directorate, the reports added.

It was not immediately clear where and how the nine suspects were arrested.

The General Directorate of General Security had recently announced the dismantling an IS cell that had been planning attacks in the country during the holy month of Ramadan.