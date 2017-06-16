Mobile version

Hariri Walks Out of Parliament after Verbal Clash with Gemayel

by Naharnet Newsdesk 16 June 2017, 17:30
Prime Minister Saad Hariri walked out Friday of a parliamentary session dedicated to discussing and passing the new electoral law after a verbal clash with Kataeb Party chief MP Sami Gemayel.

The heated debate erupted after Gemayel accused the government of approving an 11-month extension of parliament's term in order to have enough time to “offer electoral bribes.”

At that point Hariri interrupted Gemayel, insisting that “this is not what the government is doing.”

“Do not interrupt me, let me finish my remarks,” Gemayel responded.

The exchange prompted Hariri to leave the parliament hall but he eventually returned after Gemayel finished his statement.

Speaker Nabih Berri later asked that Gemayel's remarks be omitted from the session's minutes of meeting, prompting the young lawmaker to say, “You can delete this phrase but no one can prevent us from saying what we want to say.”

The electoral law was later approved by parliament amid the objections of the Kataeb Party, MP Butros Harb, MP Assem Qansou and other lawmakers.

Lebanon
Comments 8
Missing humble 16 June 2017, 18:13

Mr PM, you and Hakim have bowed to Ebola. Once again. Once more. Once too much.

Thumb justin 16 June 2017, 18:29

Gemayel is 100% correct. The ruling class devised an election law that ensures their return to power and gave themselves almost a year to bribe and do favors for those who still believe in them. Corruption at its best !

Missing baby.sami 16 June 2017, 20:06

lol if sami has proof of bribery before it actually happens, why doesn't he do like footnotes aka waitingfor2019 aka majnoontexasusa and present them to a court of law? lol lol lol

Missing baby.cunt 16 June 2017, 20:46

lol lol @ flame ibn ras ayri aka baraze2man aka baby.cunt

Thumb s.o.s 17 June 2017, 01:51

بابي سامي ، فلامثرور الحوثي


شخي شخي ،كله رايح

Thumb Puppet 16 June 2017, 18:59

I have the utmost respect and admiration for Prime Minister Saado Hariri for walking out Friday of a parliamentary session dedicated to discussing and passing the new electoral law after a verbal clash with Kataeb Party chief MP Sami Gemayel.

I also respect him for eventually returning after Gemayel finished his statement.

Thumb i.report 16 June 2017, 21:37

Hariri t'es fini, Geagea toi aussi!
Vous êtes pire que Sissi...
et on vous dit' non merci!
on ne veut plus de votre ploutocratie
Je vais vous faire une prophétie
Le Liban n'est pas une théocratie
Dites le à l'autre barbu circoncis
Qui pratique la nécromancie
Mais adore la phallocratie
Arrêtez votre hypocrisie
Vous et vos voilées défraîchies
Vous frôlez l'apostasie
Franchement Dégagez d'ici
On vous répète vous êtes finis.

Thumb thepatriot 16 June 2017, 22:42

Thanks for keeping your head straight Sami. It seems you are the only one to do so...

