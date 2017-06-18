Taimur Jumblat Tours Chouf Churches to Honor Christians Slain in 1977

Taimur Jumblat, the son of Druze leader MP Walid Jumblat and his declared political heir, on Sunday toured several churches in the Chouf region to honor Christian residents who were slain on March 16, 1977 in the wake of the assassination of Druze leader Kamal Jumblat.

“Coexistence remains the guarantee for us all amid the regional situation and the blazes that are surrounding us,” Taimur said.

“We must turn the page on the painful past and look towards the future,” he added.

Taimur laid wreaths of flowers at the churches he visited.

According to the National News Agency, the tour took Taimur to the Chouf district towns of Botmeh, Maaser al-Chouf, Mazraat al-Chouf and Barouk.