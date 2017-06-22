Man who Fled to Israel Crosses Border into Lebanon

A Lebanese man who had fled with his family to Israel upon the Israeli army's withdrawal from the South in the year 2000 returned Thursday to Lebanon and turned himself in to Lebanese authorities, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.

It said Shadi Butros Mezher, 31, who hails from Jezzine and used to be a resident of the town of Qlayaa, crossed the barbed wire into Lebanon from the Metulla area of northern Israel before turning himself in to Lebanese military intelligence agents.

The Israeli army had earlier announced that a man had been spotted crossing over from Israel into Lebanese territory through the upper Galilee area of northern Israel.

Israeli troops scoured the border area in the wake of the incident.