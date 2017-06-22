Man who Fled to Israel Crosses Border into Lebanon
A Lebanese man who had fled with his family to Israel upon the Israeli army's withdrawal from the South in the year 2000 returned Thursday to Lebanon and turned himself in to Lebanese authorities, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.
It said Shadi Butros Mezher, 31, who hails from Jezzine and used to be a resident of the town of Qlayaa, crossed the barbed wire into Lebanon from the Metulla area of northern Israel before turning himself in to Lebanese military intelligence agents.
The Israeli army had earlier announced that a man had been spotted crossing over from Israel into Lebanese territory through the upper Galilee area of northern Israel.
Israeli troops scoured the border area in the wake of the incident.
Welcome, ahlein!
In 2000 he was 14 years old... tonight the army , shouldered by Hizbalot terrorists will interrogate him and will make him confess he's a member of Da3is, Nusra and Boko 7aram.lol
A traitor that betrayed his own country for Zionists, return to his home country and he must face punishment for his crimes against his own nation.
That applies to all traitors in any country, he will be given a trial.
blablabla... he was a minor, a child... unlike Iran, 10, 12, 14 year olds weren't used as cannon fodder in Lebanon. he's innocent, he didn't decide to move to Israel, his parents did.
supporting Iran, an enemy of Lebanon is a punishable as supporting Israel, you've been warned. you'll get a fair trial.
That is according to an Israeli saudi such as yourself, in the Lebanese constitution, supporting Israel is a punishable crime and many people goes to jail because of that around here.
Watch your step.