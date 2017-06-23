IS Reportedly Executes Hizbullah Member after Killing Two

The jihadist Islamic State group has killed three Hizbullah members in Syria, one of whom was executed, media reports said on Friday.

The three Hizbullah members were in a car that fell in an IS ambush in the Syrian desert east of Palmyra on Thursday, reports said.

Pro-Hizbullah media reports said the three members of the Lebanese group were a medic and two logistical support officers and that they had lost their way before falling into the ambush.

The IS group's propaganda agency had on Thursday published a video showing the bodies of two Hizbullah members as well as the captive militant who was eventually executed.

A Lebanese ID that appears in the video belongs to 29-year-old Rami Bassam al-Asaad.

Hizbullah has announced the death of five of its members over the past hours, identifying them as Rami Bassam al-Asaad, Rabih Afif Ollaiq, Ali Abbas Badran, Ahmed Haidar al-Asmar and Ali Dandash Dandash who was described as a commander.