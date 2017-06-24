Iran, Qatar Voice Support for Saudi after Mecca Bombing

Iran, Qatar Voice Support for Saudi after Mecca Bombingإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Both Iran and Qatar on Saturday voiced support for Saudi Arabia over a suicide bombing near Islam's holiest site in Mecca despite their severed ties.
"Iran... as always expresses its readiness to assist and cooperate with other countries to confront these criminals, who deal death and ignorantly spread hate," foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghassemi said.
The Qatari foreign ministry expressed "solidarity with the brotherly kingdom of Saudi Arabia".
Six foreign pilgrims were wounded when a suicide bomber blew himself up near the Grand Mosque in Mecca, where hundreds of thousands of worshippers had gathered for prayers on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
The Saudi interior ministry said a wider plot had been foiled with the arrest of five suspects earlier in the day.
Since late 2014, the kingdom has faced periodic bombings and shootings claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group.
Shiite Iran and Sunni Saudi Arabia are locked in a bitter battle for regional influence and have had no diplomatic relations since January last year.
Saudi Arabia and its allies severed all ties with Qatar earlier this month accusing it of supporting "terrorist groups" in the region, a charge Doha denies.
Amazing how as soon as the kingdom of terror went all rabid mode against Qatar, the organization that operates these sectarian accounts on naharnet also followed suit. It's as if you're acting like saudi operated drones. Very telling. Or better yet, so the low iq camel molesters that are paid minimum amount of riyals bending over for all Saud can understand, you're acting as if there's a huge saudi hand that goes so far up your ass that...well...do you know that Muppets show? Yeah, you get the picture ;)
Amazing how as soon as the republic of cunts openly declared its support for Qatar in its dispute with the GCC, that cunts like you flame ibn rasy ayri aka mowaten the shi3i cunt aka the resistancecunt4.0 etc went all rabid mode and started defending Qatar. Go masturbate on your sister's zainab's face ya 3akrout dayyous ibn dayyous enit.
You still Christian these days ya sharmout? I bet you are at an airport waiting for a flight right now.
Immak sharmouta bro.