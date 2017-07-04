'Chronic Health Problems' Kill 4 Detainees Held in Arsal Raids

Four of those detained by the army in the latest Arsal raids have died due to “chronic health problems aggravated by the weather conditions,” the military said on Tuesday.

“During routine medical examinations conducted by army medics under the supervision of the relevant judicial authorities, it turned out that a number of those arrested at Arsal's (Syrian refugee) encampments were suffering from chronic health problems that were aggravated by the weather conditions,” an army statement said.

“They were immediately transferred to hospitals for medical examination and treatment prior to interrogation, but their health conditions deteriorated and resulted in the death of the Syrians Mustafa Abdul Karim Absa, Khaled Hussein al-Mlais, Anas Hussein al-Hussaiki and Othman Merhi al-Mlais,” the statement added.

“Forensic doctors have submitted reports on the causes of death and the Army Command immediately subjected the other detainees to medical examinations to determine whether there are other cases that require hospitalization and to determine whether any of them had consumed toxic drugs that could pose a threat to their lives,” the army said.

Troops had stormed two refugee encampments on Friday near the border town of Arsal, but were met with a string of suicide attacks and grenades. They carried out a wave of arrests in the wake of the explosions, which killed one girl and wounded seven soldiers.

Lebanon is home to more than one million refugees fleeing the conflict in neighboring Syria, many of whom live in informal tented settlements.

The army's treatment of detainees after the Arsal incident has sparked fierce controversy in Lebanon and among Syrian regime opponents, particularly after images emerged of security forces apparently detaining dozens of refugees.

The men are shirtless and pictured lying on the ground in rows, their hands tied behind their backs.

A military official has said the raids on the two settlements in Arsal came after tips about the presence of explosives and a plot to carry out attacks in Lebanon.

The Syrian opposition in exile, the Syrian Coalition, had said in a statement Saturday that the military raid resulted in the death of a number of refugees, but it provided no details.

The military official rebuffed the abuse accusations.

"The reaction should be to question how a refugee camp turned into a refuge for terrorists," the official said. He said no women or children were detained and that none were deprived of food or drink. He said interrogations were underway and that those not connected to the attacks would be released.

Lebanese troops have clashed with militants near the Syrian border on a number of occasions in recent years. Arsal and the surrounding area was the scene of a major cross-border attack in 2014, when a number of Lebanese soldiers and policemen were abducted and killed.