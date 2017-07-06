Syria Ambassador Says No Refugee Return without 'Dialogue with Syrian State'إقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Syrian Ambassador to Lebanon Ali Abdul Karim Ali has stressed that Syrian refugees in Lebanon cannot return home without “dialogue between the Lebanese and Syrian states.”
“Whoever tries to ignore this fact would be acting as if they are trying to construct a building without any foundations,” Ali said in remarks published Thursday in ad-Diyar newspaper, noting that “political pragmatism and the Lebanese interest – more than the Syrian interest – require cooperation and coordination on the refugee file.”
He added: “Some forces that are rejecting dialogue with Syria are acting arrogantly and trying to disregard the realities of history and geography.”
And slamming the opponents of coordination with Damascus as “irresponsible” officials who “talk empty words,” Ali accused them of seeking to “satisfy Saudi Arabia and regional and international forces.”
Urging the Lebanese parties to “resort to the treaties that regulate the relation between the two states and to the special ties that bind them,” the envoy noted that “the rejection of dialogue with the Syrian state harms Lebanon primarily, because it reflects contradictions among the components of the Lebanese government.”
“The stances of President Michel Aoun on the resistance and the crisis in Syria are well-known and we share them,” Ali pointed out.
Turning to Prime Minister Saad Hariri, the ambassador asked: “How can Hariri stress on every occasion that Lebanon will be the launchpad for rebuilding Syria and then he says that he does not want to talk to Damascus... Does Hariri think that he will 'parachute into Syria?'”
And in remarks to al-Akhbar newspaper, Ali underlined that “Syria will not accept mediations, but rather official communication to resolve this crisis that is threatening Lebanon.”
“Some parties that are rejecting coordination with Syria today are largely responsible for tempting the Syrian refugees and pushing them to leave Syria in order to use them as a card for pressuring the Syrian government,” the ambassador went on to say.
Al-Akhbar reported Thursday that “there is an inclination to task General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim to politically coordinate with the Syrian government on the refugee file – not in his security capacity but rather in his capacity as a presidential envoy.”
During a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Hariri called for avoiding debate on the issue of communicating with the Syrian regime seeing as it is “controversial.”
“The government wants the Syrian refugees to be returned home as soon as possible, but we consider that the United Nations' responsibility,” the PM said.
Several officials of Hariri's al-Mustaqbal Movement are strongly opposed to any communication with Damascus, especially State Minister for Refugee Affairs Moein al-Merehbi. The Lebanese Forces is also opposed to such a move.
Political disagreements prevented Cabinet from taking any decision on the file during the session.
Several political parties, especially Hizbullah and the Free Patriotic Movement, have called for coordinating the return of the displaced with the Syrian government.
Syria Ambassador Says No Refugee Return without 'Dialogue with Syrian State'
When you sent the syrian refugees to Lebanon did you 'dialogue with the Lebanese State'?
Take your people back at once!
no they came as tourists
pls go first to your country n then take z refugees with u. Syr amb they should have taken u to Bollywood to play the evil man role.
the dialogue must start quicly...it´s better do not have refugges in Lebannon when the insane Islam started a war in Lebanon...
When Saudi Arabia said to Lebanon - we will no longer give you $3 Bio in donation because Hezbollah is attacking us - Hezbo called it blackmail and decried being blackmailed.
But when Assad regime says - we will not allow any Syrian refugees to return from Lebanon if Lebanese State doesn't coordinate with us, that's not a Assad regime blackmail and they hail it as a brilliant stance.
What's with- there is a need to coordinate the return of the Syrian refugees with Assad regime - BS talk.
What's to coordinate?
They are Syrians - they hold Syrian ID, or Syrian passports. Portion of them have Syrian cars with Syrian licence plates. They should be able to go to the Syrian border, show their Syrian ID and get in Syrian and onwards to wherever they want or can settle.
In 2006 - close to a 100,000 Lebanese civilians - mostly Shiaa - fled as refugees to Syria. Nobody heard of "need to coordinate" conditions to allow citizens to return to their own country.
Assad regime is treating the Syrian refugees in Lebanon in the same manner as Isrsel is treating the Palestinian refugees in Lebanon.
Imagine if we'd naturalize them, the Shia Terrorists would lose their minds, it would be the right punishment for their unpatriotic behavior, but we'd be punishing ourselves too.... Because these refugees are the poor and uneducated ones, and we are already have enough uneducated people in here (count a million Shia).
Sos.
What you touched there is at the heart of Assad regime "Plan B" for Syria - the creation of Alawistan corridor in Syria - from the coast, passing through Homs, Qalamoun, Damascus, all the way down to Jabal el Druze. In that plan - Assad would refuse to accept any Syrian Sunni back into Alawistan and Lebanon would be forced to get them naturalized. Lebanese Shiaa squeezed by Sunnis in Lebanon- would then have to migrate to Assad Alawistan thus vastly increasing the proportion of Shiaa/Alawi in Alawistan over other sects - hence ensuring their long term strategic hold on Alawistan.
As long as the final outcome of the Syrian war has not been set - Assad regime is keeping plan B at hand, and that is why they are stalling and not allowing the Syrian refugees to return
Anonyme Texas, the lebanese of all sects are really fortunate that we Sunni aren't sectarian like the shia because we could have easily tipped the sectarian balance in our favor. But thank God we are not, Lebanon's already overpopulated and we need to expurge the country of its surplus of people.
Palestinian, syrian and Shia refugees need to return to their own countries, the land of their parents and ancestors ASAP!