Human Rights Minister Urges Army, Judiciary to Probe Detainees Deaths

Human Rights Minister Urges Army, Judiciary to Probe Detainees Deathsإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
State Minister for Human Rights Ayman Choucair on Thursday called on the army and the judiciary to probe the recent deaths of at least four Syrian detainees in army custody.
“The military institution has offered hefty sacrifices to protect the country, fight terrorism and eradicate extremism, and this is something that every Lebanese citizen is proud of,” Choucair said in a statement.
“But all agencies tasked with enforcing the law and protecting security should abide by the detention norms that are stipulated by the law and should respect the rights of any detainee during interrogation,” the minister added, citing Lebanon's Code of Criminal Procedure and “the international laws that Lebanon has been signatory of since around 17 years.”
“Accordingly, and in order to preserve the army's image and prevent any possibly malicious rumors, we call on the Army Command and the relevant judicial authorities to launch a transparent investigation into all the pictures and reports that were recently circulated regarding the latest arrests in Arsal, and to determine the causes that led to the death of a number of detainees,” Choucair went on to say.
He also underscored that a government decision to “task the army with probing the detainees' death circumstances would be a proof of keenness on transparency and on clarifying the issue to the public opinion.”
Media reports said Thursday that the government has decided to ask the Army Command to form a panel of inquiry into the deaths, after Prime Minister Saad Hariri raised the issue during Wednesday's Cabinet session.
“Defense Minister Yacoub Sarraf would then brief Cabinet on the outcome before announcing the results in a press conference,” al-Hayat newspaper said.
A Syrian opposition group and international and local human rights organizations had on Wednesday called for a quick investigation into the death of the four detainees.
The four were detained in a sweeping security raid last week in refugee settlements in and around the border town of Arsal that netted 355 Syrians. Troops were met with a string of suicide attacks and grenades that left seven of them wounded and a Syrian child dead.
The army's announcement that four detainees died due to "chronic health problems aggravated by weather conditions" sparked swift allegations that the four Syrian men were tortured to death, particularly after images emerged depicting a body with a bruised neck and bloody face.
In remarks to The Associated Press over the weekend, an unnamed military official had dismissed allegations of abuse, saying mass detentions were necessary to combat terrorism. There has been no official response from the army to the accusations that followed the deaths.
That's what the syrian regime used to say about the Lebanese missing in Syrian jails.
ysurais brother, you are confusing them with those ;)
http://www.naharnet.com/stories/en/231909
Only salafis cares about other salafis being killed, so why do we need a probe? Their sympathizers have the same chronic diseases, they should join ther friends.
yahoudi and the rest of you.
How about joining your beloved Salafis in their fight to Arsal caliphate?
Instead of crying for human rights, bunch of cowards you are.
mystic you will always be a piece of sectarian shia scum. So why you cry human zabri rights when your cuntish shia in bahrain and yemen get interrogated and die of weather conditions ya ibn shia whore?
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah: an attack on Nahr el-Bared would drag Lebanon into the U.S. war against Al Qaida by attracting more Al Qaida terrorists into Lebanon.
Only a terrorist cares about other terrorists being killed..
The brilliant logic of a turbaned yahoudi sewer rat; Attacking the al Qaida terrorists who murdered Lebanese Army soldiers will attract more Al Qaida terrorists into Lebanon. But going from Lebanon and attacking al Qaida terrorists in Syrian did not attract more Al Qaida terrorists into Syria and into Lebanon.
"Salafi cleric Omar Bakri Muhammad was sentenced to life in prison by a Lebanese court for being a member of a militant group that plotted terrorist attacks and the killing of Lebanese soldiers. A day after being arrested, Nawar Sahili, a Hizbullah MP and lawyer, offered his legal services to Bakri as a representative of the Shi’a movement. Bakri accepted Hizbullah’s offer and was been released on bail.
Only a terrorist cares about other terrorists being prosecuted and jailed..
Wlak kis imak sharmouta u zionist fucker. fuck your moms pussy you little bitch. fuck u in ur ass you pussy zionist. fuck you and your mom twice. bro wtf is wrong with you. just stfu u bitch. go die somewhere you zionist fuck. israel didnt treat you right huh? ur ass still hurts from the fucking they gave you. go fuck a goat, then let the goat fuck your mom and wife. hehe haha hoho. all in good fun! :)
There there madame Fatmeh Yassin Hassin Nasrallah! You didn't have to go all Shiite street thug on me just because I told you that I will no longer be coming over to "jingle your bells". My services are required more urgently by other younger Shiite ladies in Dahieh, including Mystic's mom and sisters. Instead of cursing like a highly educated Shiite why don't ask your turbaned yahoudi sewer rat husband to leave his sewer home and come for a conjugal visit. What's stopping him? Is he chicken? BAWK BUK BUK BUK BUK!!!
ahla zionist bil dinya i swear. that was very good, im proud of you, son. tonight, im gonna neeka la imak bi teeza as a gesture of good will because our son knew how to put a few words together. and when im done, im gonna let ur sister lick my dick clean, and ur wife can massage my "jingle bells" while i go to sleep. Habibi alleged zionist, reetak tmout :) hehe all in good fun! thankfully everyone on here doesnt take things seriously !
State Minister for Human Rights Ayman Choucair on Thursday called on the army and the judiciary to probe the recent deaths of AT LEAST four Syrian detainees in army custody.
but texas 3arsa said only four died of hot weather.
The exact words of the minister:" to launch a transparent investigation into all the pictures and reports that were recently circulated regarding the latest arrests in Arsal, and to determine the causes that led to the death of a number of detainees,” Choucair went on to say.
Key word- a number of detainee. He didn't say "at least 4 Syrians detainees" that is still just BS stories being circulated - and the requested probe will elucidate whether there are more than 4 dead detainees or not.
please kol khara you are a total idiot.
ya 7eywain if they were only four the masturbating minister would not have said " to determine the causes that led to the death of a number of detainees,”
Now go masturbate and celebrate.
You must have your own English language version if you think "a number of detainees" translates into "definitely not just 4 dead detainees but a much bigger number"
yes ya zabri I do. Lets' see, the army admitted to four deaths. If the number was exactly four the masturbating minister would have said four died. If the number was less than four the masturbating minister would have said three or two right ya 3arsa? The likelihood is the number was more than 4.
Go learn your english ya zabri.
The minister is keeping his option open. After all he said he will investigate the reports that speak of more than 4 death. He would not look genuine if he is to say - I will investigate the report of more death - but I have already established it is only 4.
But what you purposely refuse to accept is - so far there is only 4 verifiable proven dead detainees and a lot of rumors, allegations about more dead. The investigation will look into those allegation and determine if there is any truth in them. But you already decided that there is more dead detainees based only on simply published rumors stories and allegations - no names, no bodies. No witnesses, nothing.
Here is my take on the issue.
Were the suspects in custody already suffering from chronic diseases- yes.
Did Army rough interrogation led to health complications and their death - probably.
Should the army be probed and transparent and investigate this incident and take measures (punishment and directives) to prevent such death in custody incidents - Yes - it is of primary interest to Lebanese Army to do so to dispell violation doubts.
Would I shed a tear towards these 4 dead terrorist suspects who were inclined to blow themselves up and kill civilians and/or Army soldiers - Heck No.
did you see the bodies of the alleged suicide bombers ya kalb before you open your big trap mouth and talk about would be suicide bombers. There were no suicide bombers. Your tough army 'ayr' borne regiment came in and started shooting at the refugees and burned their tents. Some of the refugees hurled hand grenades at them. That is the real story ya zabri.
مقتل ١٠ لاجئين سوريين في معتقلات الجيش اللبناني..صور مرعبة ل"صيدنايا لبنان"
http://orient-news.net/ar/news_show/138501/0/مقتل-١%D9%A0-لاجئين-سوريين-في-معتقلات-الجيش-اللبنانيصور-مرعبة-لصيدنايا-لبنان
the effects of the heat stroke is visible on the dead refugees. texas the 3arsa has fucking blinders on.
When HRW reported on the Sadnaya prison executions, they were able to name, give the age and birthplace of each and every 12,000 executed Syrian pridoner in the report.
Can any of you give us the names of so called of executed 6 prisoners.
BTW no one is contesting that the 4 weren't roughed up. But why only 4 sick patients died in interrogation and not 355 if as you claim- Army is purpodely seeking to execute all Syrian detainees.
"Army is purpodely seeking to execute all Syrian detainees." who made that claim ya zabri? show me where? What we are saying is your BS army DOES torture, kill detainees and obtain BS confessions from them. Only this time the torture was of heavier dose and killed the detainees. Stop wanking
As to the names there were at least 10 names released yesterday on the articles but you masturbate so much that it made you blind ya zabri.
Who's this loser? How come we've never heard of him before today? What has he been doing since the formation of the illegitimate and illegal government besides nothing?
stfu u pussy. its kuluna lil watan back again!. kis imak s.o.s you little bitch. u make no sense. kis imak.
badi wali3 kis imo la s.o.s today. shes gonna scream so hard her brother who lives in israel is gonna hear her. u little bitch s.o.s talking about nonsense again. kissa la imak badi neeka. u know what else, wlak kissa la ikhtak badi neeka kaman!
okay excellent i have a cunt. i will do this though, i will wear a strap on and neek kis imak all night. imak w ikhtak badi neekon. kis imak shu sharmouta. imak wiskha man. wissskha! kissa sayir bi 2arrif reehto tal3a. bas wala yhimak ra7 dalni neek feeha bas kirmalak. lak ikhtak wayn hal iyam?
To those quick to condemn the Lebanese Army as a murderer and executioner.
Would you be able to give the Lebanese Army the benefit of the doubt first, and wait for the investigation to clarify things first before passing judgment on the Lebanese Army? Is it too much to ask?
Or no - you would rather slam and condemn the Lebanese Army based solely on allegations.