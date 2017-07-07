Ex-Minister Mashnouq: Three Sons of Ministers Fighting with Hizbullah in Syria

Former Environment Mohammed al-Mashnouq revealed on Friday that three sons of Lebanese ministers in the government are fighting alongside Hizbullah's ranks in the Syrian war.

Mashnouq said he had a conversation with someone whose identity was not disclosed, he said he asked him “how can Lebanon dissociate itself from the war in Syria while three sons of Lebanese ministers are fighting with Hizbullah in Syria?”

Mashnouq's remarks came in a tweet.

Hizbullah and others from Iran, Iraq, Pakistan and Afghanistan, are battling alongside regime forces in Syria to defend the government of President Bashar al-Assad.