Ex-Minister Mashnouq: Three Sons of Ministers Fighting with Hizbullah in Syria

by Naharnet Newsdesk 07 July 2017, 14:17
Former Environment Mohammed al-Mashnouq revealed on Friday that three sons of Lebanese ministers in the government are fighting alongside Hizbullah's ranks in the Syrian war.

Mashnouq said he had a conversation with someone whose identity was not disclosed, he said he asked him “how can Lebanon dissociate itself from the war in Syria while three sons of Lebanese ministers are fighting with Hizbullah in Syria?”

Mashnouq's remarks came in a tweet.

Hizbullah and others from Iran, Iraq, Pakistan and Afghanistan, are battling alongside regime forces in Syria to defend the government of President Bashar al-Assad.

Lebanon
Comments 30
Thumb justin 07 July 2017, 14:40

“how can Lebanon dissociate itself from the war in Syria while three sons of Lebanese ministers are fighting with Hizbullah in Syria?”

Ask Hariri and Geagea!

Thumb marcus 07 July 2017, 14:41

hopefully they will return in pieces neatly packed in yellow body bags.

Thumb s.o.s 07 July 2017, 15:34

2ool ya rab!

Thumb ex-fpm 07 July 2017, 14:50

Mashnouq said he had a conversation with someone whose identity was not disclosed, he said he asked him “how can Lebanon dissociate itself from the war in Syria while three sons of Lebanese ministers are fighting with Hizbullah in Syria?”

but the hypocrite forgot he was a minister in Salam's government that also had Hezbollah ministers in it whose sons were fighting in Syria and also had a dissociation policy.

Thumb devnull_666 07 July 2017, 14:52

and there are Chechen, Yemeni, Saudi and German/French/British nationals fighting in Syria against those sons. That don't make Chechnya/Yemen/Yada yada yada associated with the war in Syria. Swallow it.

Thumb barrymore 07 July 2017, 15:09

absolutely! and those "Chechen, Yemeni, Saudi and German/French/British nationals fighting in Syria against those sons" are sons of ministers in their respective countries and have a sectarian resistance paid by a foreign country.

Thumb devnull_666 07 July 2017, 15:25

Who cares who they are the sons of? They are just free indoctrinated individuals seeking a celestial reward of sex and honey.

Thumb no.comment 07 July 2017, 20:01

As long as we are going down memory lane, how many Chechen, Yemeni, Saudi and German/French/British nationals were fighting alongside Hizbullah members, sons of Lebanese ministers and or nationals, in Bosnia. All of them just free indoctrinated individuals seeking a celestial reward of sex and honey.

It's that same sanctimonious ideology of hate, stupid
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4afMVowFbY&t=28s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iQl402Eaeco&t=27s

Thumb Zaghloul 07 July 2017, 15:25

loool

Thumb blablablablabla 07 July 2017, 15:04

And terrorist SOS and his trolls are fighting from Racaille Land on Naharnet

Thumb barrymore 07 July 2017, 15:09

antonio rafsanjani just finished his board meeting.

Thumb galaxy 07 July 2017, 15:14

and blablablabla considers itself a 'real commenter';)!

Thumb s.o.s 07 July 2017, 15:35

Can we have names of terrorists ?

Missing new_his 07 July 2017, 15:48

What about the son of mughniye? Is he still fighting there? Oh wait lol

Thumb s.o.s 07 July 2017, 15:52

Sure but the guy is mentioning ministers.

Missing giga-zabri-hacker 07 July 2017, 19:09

i give you names:
nonacunt, heroes, incorruptible, mowaten the cunt, flame zabri thrower ( zabri is his father's name ) , blablablabla ibn masturbator aka frencheagle, mystic massees 2youra, southern whore; giga and mega cunt habib, and the australian roar the whore to name a few.

Thumb liberty 07 July 2017, 22:11

lool i like flame thrower's middle name;))))

Missing zabri.unlimited 08 July 2017, 00:12

@liberty, it's no secret that you always liked the zabra ;)

Missing flamethrower.zabri.international 08 July 2017, 04:36

he sure did always like the zabra in your shia ass.

Missing 92anonymetexasusa 07 July 2017, 17:09

They are down to sending the sons of ministers to go die in Syria. Hopefully before the Syrian war ends - The ministers and Mps themselves would follow and go die in Syria too.
To Hezbos - keep sending your boys to die in Syria - Don't let anyone convince you of not going. Heck why Don't you all go to Syria to die - pulps- sorry to WIN another divine victory...LOL.

Thumb thepatriot 07 July 2017, 19:52

Hopefully, those sob's will perish!

Thumb liberty 07 July 2017, 22:10

it does not matter if they are ministers or porters: they all are uneducated filthy terrorists.

Missing zabri.unlimited 08 July 2017, 00:12

and you are educated in the arts of the zabra ;)

Missing flamethrower.zabri.international 08 July 2017, 04:35

hahaha how about you? you seem to be anally inclined like most shias are ;)

Thumb warrior 08 July 2017, 06:11

مصرع المقاتل في "حزب الله" كريم كرم كريم في سوريا وهو من بلدة شقراء في قضاء بنت جبيل.۔22:55 

Thumb justice 08 July 2017, 08:38

good riddance

Thumb gigahabib 08 July 2017, 13:37

How can Lebanon dissociate itself from the war when Mustaqbal Saudi-lackeys like Oqab Sakr have long been transferring weapons to terrorists there?

Also "Former Environment Mohammed al-Mashnouq", wow, he must be important if he is the environment.

Missing giga-zabri-hacker 08 July 2017, 14:43

more important than a shi3i cunt like you, don't you think.

Thumb marcus 08 July 2017, 15:41

if you so shia troll, if you say so.

Thumb eagledawn 08 July 2017, 17:09

Anonymous activist sources revealed that "gigahabil" is an unemployed shia Pakistani (real name: Hafiz Riaz Hussain Najafi), living in his parent's basement in Birmingham, who earns his pocket money from the Iranian state by spreading fake news on irrelevant websites.

