Ex-Minister Mashnouq: Three Sons of Ministers Fighting with Hizbullah in Syria

Ex-Minister Mashnouq: Three Sons of Ministers Fighting with Hizbullah in Syriaإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Former Environment Mohammed al-Mashnouq revealed on Friday that three sons of Lebanese ministers in the government are fighting alongside Hizbullah's ranks in the Syrian war.
Mashnouq said he had a conversation with someone whose identity was not disclosed, he said he asked him “how can Lebanon dissociate itself from the war in Syria while three sons of Lebanese ministers are fighting with Hizbullah in Syria?”
Mashnouq's remarks came in a tweet.
Hizbullah and others from Iran, Iraq, Pakistan and Afghanistan, are battling alongside regime forces in Syria to defend the government of President Bashar al-Assad.
Ask Hariri and Geagea!
but the hypocrite forgot he was a minister in Salam's government that also had Hezbollah ministers in it whose sons were fighting in Syria and also had a dissociation policy.
and there are Chechen, Yemeni, Saudi and German/French/British nationals fighting in Syria against those sons. That don't make Chechnya/Yemen/Yada yada yada associated with the war in Syria. Swallow it.
absolutely! and those "Chechen, Yemeni, Saudi and German/French/British nationals fighting in Syria against those sons" are sons of ministers in their respective countries and have a sectarian resistance paid by a foreign country.
Who cares who they are the sons of? They are just free indoctrinated individuals seeking a celestial reward of sex and honey.
As long as we are going down memory lane, how many Chechen, Yemeni, Saudi and German/French/British nationals were fighting alongside Hizbullah members, sons of Lebanese ministers and or nationals, in Bosnia. All of them just free indoctrinated individuals seeking a celestial reward of sex and honey.
It's that same sanctimonious ideology of hate, stupid
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4afMVowFbY&t=28s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iQl402Eaeco&t=27s
and blablablabla considers itself a 'real commenter';)!
Sure but the guy is mentioning ministers.
i give you names:
They are down to sending the sons of ministers to go die in Syria. Hopefully before the Syrian war ends - The ministers and Mps themselves would follow and go die in Syria too.
To Hezbos - keep sending your boys to die in Syria - Don't let anyone convince you of not going. Heck why Don't you all go to Syria to die - pulps- sorry to WIN another divine victory...LOL.
it does not matter if they are ministers or porters: they all are uneducated filthy terrorists.
مصرع المقاتل في "حزب الله" كريم كرم كريم في سوريا وهو من بلدة شقراء في قضاء بنت جبيل.۔22:55
How can Lebanon dissociate itself from the war when Mustaqbal Saudi-lackeys like Oqab Sakr have long been transferring weapons to terrorists there?
Also "Former Environment Mohammed al-Mashnouq", wow, he must be important if he is the environment.
