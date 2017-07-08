Khatib-Lassen Discuss Waste Management

Minister of Environment Tarek al-Khatib met with Ambassador Christina Lassen, Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Lebanon where talks focused on the waste management strategy and the need to protect Lebanon's global resources, including the Mediterranean sea, a press release said.

They also focused on waste to energy plans and upcoming initiatives to address the waste crisis.

Ambassador Lassen raised concerns about operations in the two landfills of Costa Brava and Bourj Hammoud.

Khatib assured her that the government is currently working intensively to address remaining problems.

Ambassador Lassen said that the European Union is ready to support municipalities and operational initiatives, as well as the private sector and the civil society organizations in the preparation of long-term responses to the waste crisis.

She added that addressing the solid waste crisis and channeling EU support need efficient, transparent and accountable responses at public and private sector levels.

Since 2004, the EU has been financing the construction of 16 solid waste treatment facilities and the supply of equipment (e.g. containers, trucks, sterilization centers) outside Beirut and Mount Lebanon, for a total of more than EUR 77 million.