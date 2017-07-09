Syrian Warplanes Pound Arsal's Outskirts

At least ten Syrian airstrikes targeted the outskirts of the northeastern border town of Arsal on Sunday, media reports said.

The Syrian fighter jets bombed the al-Kassarat area, the reports said.

Similar raids had targeted the area in recent days.

The development comes amid reports that Hizbullah is preparing to launch a military campaign aimed at ousting the jihadist groups Islamic State and Fateh al-Sham Front from the area.