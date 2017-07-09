Mobile version

Syrian Warplanes Pound Arsal's Outskirts

by Naharnet Newsdesk 09 July 2017, 12:46
At least ten Syrian airstrikes targeted the outskirts of the northeastern border town of Arsal on Sunday, media reports said.

The Syrian fighter jets bombed the al-Kassarat area, the reports said.

Similar raids had targeted the area in recent days.

The development comes amid reports that Hizbullah is preparing to launch a military campaign aimed at ousting the jihadist groups Islamic State and Fateh al-Sham Front from the area.

