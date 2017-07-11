Lebanese Held for Using Internet Game to Promote IS Ideology

Lebanese national S.M.F. has been arrested for belonging to the terrorist Islamic State group and promoting its ideology on the internet, General Security said on Tuesday.

“During interrogation, he confessed to the charges and admitted that he had attended religious lectures outside Lebanon at the hands of a cleric belonging to the IS group,” a General Security statement said.

“He then downloaded the Boom Beach warfare internet game and used its chat rooms to talk to supporters of the terrorist IS group,” the statement added.

Also through Boom Beach, S.M.F. communicated with “a terrorist who was arrested by General Security on charges of plotting acts of sabotage in downtown Beirut.”

“Following interrogation, he was referred to the relevant judicial authorities and efforts are underway to arrest the rest of the culprits,” General Security added.