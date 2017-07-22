Activists Say Idlib Province in Syria Calm

Syrian opposition activists say the rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib is calm after two main militant groups agreed to end days of fighting that killed scores.

The fighting between the ultraconservative Ahrar al-Sham and al-Qaida-linked Hay'at Tahrir al Sham — Arabic for Levant Liberation Committee — that is also known as HTS, broke out on Tuesday in several areas and focused on the Bab al-Hawa crossing at the border with Turkey.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Saturday that calm has prevailed in Idlib since sunset Friday. It added that four days of fighting left 92 dead, including 15 civilians.

Ahrar al-Sham and HTC had issued statements saying a cease-fire agreement has been reached and both sides will free detainees.

They said Bab al-Hawa will be run by civilian administration.