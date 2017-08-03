Macron Hails Neymar Move to PSG as 'Good News'

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday gave his seal of approval to Brazilian superstar Neymar's expected transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

"It adds attractiveness. Yes, it's good news," Macron told journalists as he visited a holiday center for children outside Paris.

Macron also congratulated Qatari-owned PSG's chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who was attending the same event.

"Congratulations, I believe there has been good news," the president told him, referring to Neymar's expected arrival.

Macron was speaking shortly before Spain's La Liga refused to accept payment of Neymar's 222 million euro ($260 million) buyout clause, potentially delaying his world record move from Barcelona.

La Liga chief Javier Tebas said this week he would block the transfer because it infringed UEFA's financial fair play rules.