Aoun Says Lebanon to Follow Up Actively on U.N. Complaint against Israel

President Michel Aoun announced Monday that Lebanon would follow up actively on a complaint it has filed with the U.N. Security Council over Israel's latest violations of Lebanese sovereignty.

The National News Agency said Aoun condemned “the flagrant Israeli violations against Lebanon's sovereignty, especially the latest violations of its airspace.”

“These hostile practices are not only a breach of Lebanese sovereignty and a blatant violation of Resolution 1701 and all relevant U.N. resolutions, but also part of Israel's attempts to create tensions in Lebanon and threaten its stability,” Aoun added.

He also noted that Lebanon's complaint with the Security Council “will not be a routine diplomatic measure” and that Lebanon would follow up aggressively on it.

“Lebanon, which has triumphed over takfiri terrorism, is also determined to prevent any violation of its sovereignty, in line with its higher interest and the resolutions and charters of the U.N.,” the president went on to say.

Israeli warplanes flying at low altitude on Sunday broke the sound barrier over the city of Sidon and the neighboring areas, causing material damage and shattering the windows of some buildings.

The development came a few days after Israeli warplanes bombed a military site in Syria from Lebanon’s airspace.