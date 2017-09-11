STL Says Prosecutor Submitted New Indictment on July 21

The U.N.-backed Special Tribunal for Lebanon revealed Monday that its prosecutor, Norman Farrell, had on July 21 submitted a new, confidential indictment to the court's pre-trial judge.

In a statement, the STL also said that its Appeals Chamber will hold a public hearing, at a date to be determined later, following a request from the pre-trial judge for “submitting preliminary questions under Rule 68(G) of the Tribunal’s Rules of Procedure and Evidence.”

“Under Rule 68(G), the Pre-Trial Judge may submit preliminary questions to the Appeals Chamber on the interpretation of the Agreement between the United Nations and the Lebanese Republic on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for Lebanon, the Tribunal’s Statute, or its Rules of Procedure and Evidence regarding applicable law that he deems necessary to examine and rule on an indictment submitted for confirmation,” the STL explained.

“The content of the indictment submitted to the Pre-Trial Judge for confirmation remains confidential,” it noted.

Al-Jadeed television meanwhile reported that the new indictment is linked to one of the bomb attacks that targeted Elias Murr, Marwan Hamadeh and George Hawi.

“The new indictment names a new suspect from Hizbullah,” al-Jadeed added.