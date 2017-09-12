Aoun to Trump: We Stand United against Terrorism

President Michel Aoun has sent a cable to U.S. President Donald Trump on the occasion of the the 16th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

“Today, we stand united against terrorism and we call for solidarity to eradicate it from its roots,” Aoun says in the cable.

“What the Lebanese Army did days ago by liberating Lebanese territory from the Islamic State group reflects our insistence on preventing terrorists from achieving their objectives and goals,” Aoun added, referring to the army's Operation Fajr al-Juroud on the eastern border.

The 2001 attacks, which killed 2,977 people, remain the deadliest ever on U.S. soil, plunging the United States into a chain of rolling wars against Islamic militants, in which Trump has vowed to give no quarter.