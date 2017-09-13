One Killed, Two Wounded in Akkar Town Clash

One person was killed and two others were injured when a personal dispute escalated into gunfire Wednesday in the Akkar town of Ain al-Zahab.

A man was killed by a shot to the chest from a hunting shotgun as two toddler girls were lightly injured, the National News Agency said.

The death of the man created a state of tension in the town as security agencies sought to pacify the situation, NNA added.

An investigation has since been launched into the incident and efforts are underway to arrest the shooter, the agency said.