EU Ambassador Christina Lassen Visits Arsal

Ambassador Christina Lassen, Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Lebanon, will visit the northern border town of Arsal on Thursday, a statement by the Delegation of the European Union said.

Lassen will meet the President of the Municipality of Arsal, Bassel al-Hujeiri, at the municipality.

Lassen and Mayor al- Hujeiri will be joined by representatives from UNDP and UNICEF to look into the situation of the civil population in Arsal, added the statement.