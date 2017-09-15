French Embassy Warns of 'Security Risk in Next 48 Hours'

The French Embassy in Beirut on Friday warned its citizens of a "heightened security risk" in the next 48 hours.

"Due to a high risk of attacks on public places, special vigilance must be observed within the next 48 hours," the Embassy said.

The warning follows a security message for U.S. citizens in Lebanon in which the U.S. Embassy said that it has barred the movement of U.S. government staff to the Casino Du Liban in Jounieh due to “ongoing threats.”

“Due to ongoing threats to locations such as the Casino Du Liban in Jounieh, Lebanon, the U.S. Embassy in Beirut has barred any movement of U.S. government staff to that Casino,” said the message which was published on the Embassy's website.

“As always, the U.S. Embassy will continue to evaluate the movements of its personnel, and encourages all U.S. citizens to be aware of their immediate surroundings at all times and take appropriate measures to ensure their safety and security,” it added.

“Terrorist incidents may occur with little or no warning. In the event of a security incident, avoid the area and monitor the media for the latest developments,” the Embassy cautioned.

The warnings prompted Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq to issue a reassuring statement.

"The warnings of the Western embassies are based on information from a foreign intelligence agency. Lebanese security agencies are following up on these warnings to verify correctness and accuracy," Mashnouq said in a statement.

"Therefore there is no need for panic or for blowing the reports out of proportion," he added.

Casino Du Liban chairman Roland Khoury meanwhile reassured that the U.S. Embassy's move is a “routine measure that is not exclusively related to Casino Du Liban.”

In remarks to MTV, Khoury noted that the Casino is guarded by “an army intelligence post, an Internal Security Forces post, an army checkpoint at its entrance, in addition to private security guards.”

Khoury also revealed that the Casino's administration has taken a decision to bar the entry of cars into the Casino's premises, reassuring that “the customers' safety and well-being are guaranteed.”