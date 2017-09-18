Fadlallah:Warning Statements by Foreign Embassies 'Contrary to Norms'إقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Hizbullah MP Hassan Fadlallah stressed on Monday that foreign embassies in Lebanon have “no right to speak about the country's internal security,” dubbing their latest warning statements as “irregular,” the National News Agency reported on Monday.
“No foreign embassy in our country is allowed to speak about our internal security,” said Fadlallah during a workshop on covering the parliamentary elections organized by the National Council for Audiovisual Media, in cooperation with the Italian regulator of communications and information.
Referring to the latest “warning statements issued by foreign embassies violated Lebanese norms. Lebanon's media must affront such phenomena,” he said.
Many western embassies, including the U.S., British, Canadian and French, have issued security warnings over the weekend.
The warnings have sparked panic among Lebanese citizens in the past two days, especially after the French embassy warned Friday of a “heightened security risk in the next 48 hours.”
The warnings coincided with terror attacks in France and Britain.
