Europe's stock markets wobbled at the open on Tuesday, the eve of an interest rate decision from the US Federal Reserve.

In initial trading, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies was down 0.1 percent at 7,248.47 points.

In the eurozone, the CAC 40 in Paris also shed 0.1 percent to 5,223.29 points, while Frankfurt's DAX 30 flatlined at 12,556.46 points compared with the closing level on Monday.