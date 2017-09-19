Israeli Warplanes Stage Raids on Border East of Shebaa

Israeli warplanes have executed two air raids on al-Rashaha hill located at the Lebanese-Syrian borders east of the Shebaa town, the National News Agency said on Tuesday.

“Two intense explosions were heard east of Shebaa particularly on al-Rashaha hills,” said VDL (93.3).

It added that the raids have coincided with “intense Israeli overflights in the region and that the planes have release heat balloons.”

Israeli warplanes regularly violate Lebanon's airspace.

Lebanon has filed a complaint with the United Nations against Israel last week for violating the country's airspace and flying low over the southern Lebanese city of Sidon.

Israeli jets have flown low over Sidon, causing at least one sonic boom.